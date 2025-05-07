StoneX Group Inc. Reports 15% Increase in Quarterly Net Operating Revenues to $487.3 Million, Quarterly Net Income Up 35% to $71.7 Million

StoneX Group reported a 15% revenue increase to $487.3 million, with a 35% net income rise this quarter.

StoneX Group Inc. reported strong financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, with net operating revenues rising 15% to $487.3 million, and net income increasing 35% to $71.7 million, resulting in a return on equity of 15.7%. The quarter also saw a 29% increase in diluted earnings per share to $1.41. The company's growth has been attributed to solid performance across various product segments and an increase in market volatility, which has contributed positively to client acquisition and engagement. StoneX has also reached a definitive agreement to acquire R.J. O’Brien, a significant player in the futures brokerage space, which is expected to enhance the company’s margins and earnings upon closure in the latter half of 2025. This strategic move aligns with StoneX’s goal to strengthen its position in the global derivatives market.

Quarterly net operating revenues reached $487.3 million, demonstrating a strong increase of 15% compared to the previous year.

Quarterly net income rose to $71.7 million, marking a significant increase of 35% year-over-year.

Diluted earnings per share increased by 29% to $1.41, reflecting robust financial performance.

The company announced a definitive agreement to acquire R.J. O’Brien, positioning itself as a market leader in global derivatives, which is expected to enhance margins and overall profitability.

Potential Negatives

Concerns about the sustainability of revenue growth, as it may be largely tied to favorable market conditions that could change, particularly with the mention of "muted" market volatility historically.

Notable decline in segment income for the Self-Directed/Retail segment, down 34%, indicating potential issues in that area of business.

Increasing interest expenses overall, particularly related to trading activities, suggesting potential strain on profit margins moving forward.

What are StoneX Group's quarterly revenue figures?

StoneX Group reported quarterly net operating revenues of $487.3 million, representing a 15% increase.

How much did StoneX Group's net income increase?

The company's net income increased by 35% to $71.7 million this quarter.

What is the anticipated acquisition StoneX Group announced?

StoneX Group has agreed to acquire R.J. O'Brien, the oldest U.S. futures brokerage, enhancing its market position.

What does the recent financial performance indicate about StoneX Group?

The financial performance highlights the company's growth, flexibility, and resilience amidst changing market conditions.

When will the financial results be discussed in a conference call?

A conference call to discuss the financial results is scheduled for May 8, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Quarterly Net Operating Revenues of









$487.3 million









, up









15%













Quarterly Net Income of









$71.7 million









, ROE of









15.7%













Quarterly Diluted EPS of









$1.41









per share, up









29%









NEW YORK, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. (the “Company”; NASDAQ: SNEX), a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to theglobal marketecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high touch service and deep expertise, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year 2025 second quarter ended March 31, 2025.





Sean O’Connor, the Company’s Executive Vice-Chairman of the Board, stated, “Our fiscal second quarter marked a continuation of StoneX’s sustained growth and success, with net income and diluted EPS up, 35% and 29%, respectively, driven by solid performance across a wide range of our products and segments. We believe this broad-based strength in our financial performance speaks to the resilience and adaptability of our business model in an ever-changing marketplace.





Over the last several years, though we have benefited from a rising interest rate environment, volatility, a key driver of our business, has been generally muted. Since the beginning of this fiscal year, increased market volatility, coupled with our continued strong client acquisition and engagement, has helped offset the decline in short term interest rates. If a period of sustained volatility is ahead of us, we believe this will be yet another positive driver for the continued growth in our business.





We recently announced that we reached a definitive agreement to acquire R.J. O’Brien, the oldest futures brokerage in the U.S., which we believe positions us as a market leader in global derivatives. RJO brings an attractive financial profile to StoneX, having generated approximately $766 million in revenue and approximately $170 million in EBITDA during calendar 2024. This acquisition, which we anticipate will close in the second half of 2025, is expected to enhance our margins, EPS and return on equity with the addition of nearly $6 billion in client float and approximately 190 million in annual listed derivative contract volumes.”







StoneX Group Inc. Summary Financials







Condensed consolidated financial statements for the Company will be included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Upon filing, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q will also be made available on the Company’s website at www.stonex.com.















Three Months Ended March 31,













Six Months Ended March 31,













(Unaudited) (in millions, except share and per share amounts)













2025





















2024

















%









Change

















2025





















2024

















%









Change











Revenues:





















































Sales of physical commodities





$





35,992.6













$





21,321.9













69%









$





63,043.7













$





40,142.8













57%









Principal gains, net









300.5

















281.8













7%













609.4

















575.6













6%









Commission and clearing fees









164.3

















136.2













21%













313.6

















265.9













18%









Consulting, management, and account fees









44.3

















40.2













10%













92.1

















78.7













17%









Interest income









389.0

















326.0













19%













767.2

















616.1













25%









Total revenues









36,890.7

















22,106.1













67%













64,826.0

















41,679.1













56%









Cost of sales of physical commodities









35,934.7

















21,287.9













69%













62,925.7

















40,076.7













57%









Operating revenues









956.0

















818.2













17%













1,900.3

















1,602.4













19%









Transaction-based clearing expenses









91.8

















78.5













17%













178.3

















152.8













17%









Introducing broker commissions









45.5

















42.0













8%













89.8

















81.1













11%









Interest expense









316.6

















259.2













22%













622.8

















495.2













26%









Interest expense on corporate funding









14.8

















16.2













(9)%













30.0

















29.4













2%









Net operating revenues









487.3

















422.3













15%













979.4

















843.9













16%









Compensation and other expenses:





















































Variable compensation and benefits









146.7

















123.7













19%













280.0

















245.6













14%









Fixed compensation and benefits









120.4

















110.7













9%













239.6

















206.9













16%









Trading systems and market information









19.5

















19.4













1%













39.5

















38.1













4%









Professional fees









16.5

















19.3













(15)%













35.5

















35.0













1%









Non-trading technology and support









20.9

















18.0













16%













40.6

















34.9













16%









Occupancy and equipment rental









13.1

















13.6













(4)%













26.1

















21.3













23%









Selling and marketing









13.4

















15.6













(14)%













25.4

















27.3













(7)%









Travel and business development









7.1

















7.1













—%













15.5

















14.2













9%









Communications









2.1

















2.3













(9)%













4.2

















4.5













(7)%









Depreciation and amortization









15.6

















12.3













27%













31.3

















23.5













33%









Bad debts (recoveries), net









0.1

















(0.4





)









n/m













1.9

















(0.7





)









n/m









Other









14.8

















15.3













(3)%













31.5

















32.2













(2)%









Total compensation and other expenses









390.2

















356.9













9%













771.1

















682.8













13%









Other gains









—

















6.9













(100)%













5.7

















6.9













(17)%









Income before tax









97.1

















72.3













34%













214.0

















168.0













27%









Income tax expense









25.4

















19.2













32%













57.2

















45.8













25%









Net income





$





71.7













$





53.1













35%









$





156.8













$





122.2













28%









Earnings per share:



(1)























































Basic





$





1.49













$





1.12













33%









$





3.26













$





2.59













26%









Diluted





$





1.41













$





1.09













29%









$





3.10













$





2.51













24%









Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:



(1)























































Basic









46,789,431

















45,710,784













2%













46,602,574

















45,529,236













2%









Diluted









49,376,423

















47,248,414













5%













48,981,445

















47,060,608













4%





























































Return on equity (“ROE”)



(1)











15.7





%













14.0





%





















17.5





%













16.7





%

















ROE on tangible book value



(1)











16.5





%













14.8





%





















18.3





%













17.7





%



















n/m = not meaningful to present as a percentage























(1)









The Company calculates ROE on stated book value based on net income divided by average stockholders’ equity. For the calculation of ROE on tangible book value, the amount of goodwill and intangibles, net is excluded from stockholders’ equity.









(2)









On March 21, 2025, the Company effected a three-for-two stock dividend to stockholders of record as of March 11, 2025. The stock split increased the number of shares of common stock outstanding. All share and per share amounts have been retroactively adjusted for the stock split.

















The following table presents our consolidated operating revenues by segment for the periods indicated.















Three Months Ended March 31,













Six Months Ended March 31,













(in millions)













2025





















2024

















%





Change

















2025





















2024

















%





Change













Segment operating revenues represented by:























































Commercial





$





248.6













$





200.5













24%









$





480.9













$





398.9













21%









Institutional









561.2

















463.4













21%













1,100.8

















899.1













22%









Self-Directed/Retail









93.4

















102.0













(8)%













217.5

















194.5













12%









Payments









50.3

















49.3













2%













108.4

















109.9













(1)%









Corporate









16.7

















14.4













16%













27.8

















23.6













18%









Eliminations









(14.2





)













(11.4





)









25%













(35.1





)













(23.6





)









49%









Operating revenues





$





956.0













$





818.2













17%









$





1,900.3













$





1,602.4













19%













The following table presents our consolidated income by segment for the periods indicated.















Three Months Ended March 31,













Six Months Ended March 31,













(in millions)













2025





















2024

















%





Change

















2025





















2024

















%





Change













Segment income represented by:























































Commercial





$





96.7













$





85.6













13%









$





198.9













$





172.8













15%









Institutional









86.5

















61.3













41%













164.6

















126.5













30%









Self-Directed/Retail









22.0

















33.2













(34)%













78.9

















61.9













27%









Payments









24.5

















24.6













—%













58.6

















59.6













(2)%









Total segment income





$





229.7













$





204.7













12%









$





501.0













$





420.8













19%









Reconciliation of segment income to income before tax:

































Segment income





$





229.7













$





204.7













12%









$





501.0













$





420.8













19%









Net operating loss within Corporate



(1)











(8.6





)













(12.8





)









(33)%













(29.7





)













(28.4





)









5%









Overhead costs and expenses









(124.0





)













(119.6





)









4%













(257.3





)













(224.4





)









15%









Income before tax





$





97.1













$





72.3













34%









$





214.0













$





168.0













27%





















(1)









Includes interest expense on corporate funding.





























Key Operating Metrics









The tables below present operating revenues disaggregated across the key products we provide to our clients and select operating data and metrics used by management in evaluating our performance, for the periods indicated.















Three Months Ended March 31,













Six Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024

















%





Change

















2025





















2024

















%





Change













Operating Revenues (in millions):























































Listed derivatives





$





128.4













$





111.7













15%









$





240.2













$





220.9













9%









Over-the-counter (“OTC”) derivatives









60.3

















53.0













14%













96.9

















97.5













(1)%









Securities









426.7

















340.7













25%













828.5

















656.9













26%









FX/Contracts for difference (“CFD”) contracts









70.9

















80.3













(12)%













169.5

















154.9













9%









Payments









49.2

















48.4













2%













106.0

















107.8













(2)%









Physical contracts









72.6

















45.9













58%













165.2

















97.3













70%









Interest/fees earned on client balances









101.7

















104.2













(2)%













209.3

















202.6













3%









Other









43.7

















31.0













41%













92.0

















64.5













43%









Corporate









16.7

















14.4













16%













27.8

















23.6













18%









Eliminations









(14.2





)













(11.4





)









25%













(35.1





)













(23.6





)









49%













$





956.0













$





818.2













17%









$





1,900.3













$





1,602.4













19%











Volumes and Other Select Data:







































































Listed derivatives (contracts, 000’s)









61,153

















53,805













14%













114,333

















104,563













9%









Listed derivatives, average rate per contract (“RPC”)



(1)







$





2.02













$





1.98













2%









$





2.02













$





2.01













—%









Average client equity - listed derivatives (millions)





$





6,639













$





6,064













9%









$





6,630













$





6,117













8%









OTC derivatives (contracts, 000’s)









897

















810













11%













1,756

















1,625













8%









OTC derivatives, average RPC





$





68.35













$





65.66













4%









$





55.87













$





60.28













(7)%









Securities average daily volume (“ADV”) (millions)





$





8,915













$





7,473













19%









$





8,822













$





6,838













29%









Securities rate per million (“RPM”)



(2)







$





279













$





239













17%









$





258













$





265













(3)%









Average money market/FDIC sweep client balances (millions)





$





1,283













$





1,047













23%









$





1,240













$





1,054













18%









FX/CFD contracts ADV (millions)





$





11,539













$





10,453













10%









$





11,613













$





10,685













9%









FX/CFD contracts RPM





$





97













$





120













(19)%









$





115













$





114













1%









Payments ADV (millions)





$





77













$





64













20%









$





81













$





69













17%









Payments RPM





$





10,526













$





12,327













(15)%









$





10,466













$





12,453













(16)%





















(1)









Give-up fee revenues, related to contract execution for clients of other FCMs, as well as cash and voice brokerage revenues are excluded from the calculation of listed derivatives, average rate per contract.









(2)









Interest expense associated with our fixed income activities is deducted from operating revenues in the calculation of Securities RPM while interest income related to securities lending is excluded.





























Interest expense



















Three Months Ended March 31,













Six Months Ended March 31,













(in millions)













2025





















2024

















%





Change

















2025





















2024

















%





Change











Interest expense attributable to:





















































Trading activities:





















































Institutional dealer in fixed income securities





$





232.6













$





198.0













17%









$





456.2













$





370.1













23%









Securities borrowing









21.4

















14.0













53%













43.4

















28.6













52%









Client balances on deposit









31.1

















31.4













(1)%













64.9

















67.7













(4)%









Short-term financing facilities of subsidiaries and other direct interest of operating segments









31.5

















15.8













99%













58.3

















28.8













102%

















316.6

















259.2













22%













622.8

















495.2













26%









Corporate funding









14.8

















16.2













(9)%













30.0

















29.4













2%









Total interest expense





$





331.4













$





275.4













20%









$





652.8













$





524.6













24%













The increase in interest expense attributable to fixed income securities and securities borrowing was principally due to the growth in the size of the security repo and securities lending businesses. The increase in other direct interest expense attributable to operating segments principally resulted from an increase in the activities of our physical precious metals and commodities businesses.









Net Operating Revenues









The table below presents a disaggregation of consolidated net operating revenues used by management in evaluating our performance, for the periods indicated:















Three Months Ended March 31,













Six Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024

















%





Change

















2025





















2024

















%





Change













Net Operating Revenues (in millions):























































Listed derivatives





$





60.3













$





48.2













25%









$





110.2













$





98.6













12%









OTC derivatives









60.2

















53.0













14%













96.8

















97.4













(1)%









Securities









120.8

















88.6













36%













222.6

















184.5













21%









FX/CFD contracts









62.5

















71.8













(13)%













152.8

















138.0













11%









Payments









46.5

















45.9













1%













100.7

















102.9













(2)%









Physical contracts









48.6

















36.8













32%













125.7

















78.8













60%









Interest, net / fees earned on client balances









74.5

















74.0













1%













151.9

















137.0













11%









Other









22.5

















16.8













34%













48.4

















35.1













38%









Corporate









(8.6





)













(12.8





)









(33)%













(29.7





)













(28.4





)









5%













$





487.3













$





422.3













15%









$





979.4













$





843.9













16%

















Variable vs. Fixed Expenses









The table below sets forth our variable expenses and non-variable expenses as a percentage of total non-interest expenses for the periods indicated.















Three Months Ended March 31,













Six Months Ended March 31,













(in millions)













2025

















% of









Total

















2024

















% of









Total

















2025

















% of









Total

















2024

















% of









Total











Variable compensation and benefits





$





146.7













28%









$





123.7













26%









$





280.0













27%









$





245.6













27%









Transaction-based clearing expenses









91.8













17%













78.5













16%













178.3













17%













152.8













16%









Introducing broker commissions









45.5













9%













42.0













9%













89.8













9%













81.1













9%









Total variable expenses









284.0













54%













244.2













51%













548.1













53%













479.5













52%









Fixed compensation and benefits









120.4













23%













110.7













23%













239.6













23%













206.9













23%









Other fixed expenses









123.0













23%













122.9













26%













249.6













24%













231.0













25%









Bad debts (recoveries), net









0.1













—%













(0.4





)









—%













1.9













—%













(0.7





)









—%









Total non-variable expenses









243.5













46%













233.2













49%













491.1













47%













437.2













48%









Total non-interest expenses





$





527.5













100%









$





477.4













100%









$





1,039.2













100%









$





916.7













100%

















Other Gains, net









The results of the six months ended March 31, 2025 included nonrecurring gains of $5.7 million resulting from proceeds received from class action settlements.









Segment Results









Our business activities are managed through four operating segments, including Commercial, Institutional, Self-Directed/Retail and Payments.





The tables below present the financial performance, a disaggregation of operating revenues, select operating data and metrics, and a disaggregation of net operating revenue used by management in evaluating the performance of our segments, for the periods indicated. Additional information on the performance of our segments will be included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the SEC.







Commercial

















Three Months Ended March 31,













Six Months Ended March 31,













(in millions)













2025





















2024

















%





Change

















2025





















2024

















%





Change











Revenues:





















































Sales of physical commodities





$





35,955.5













$





21,310.0













69%









$





62,989.2













$





40,119.5













57%









Principal gains, net









89.6

















73.7













22%













156.8

















150.8













4%









Commission and clearing fees









54.3

















47.0













16%













103.0

















91.3













13%









Consulting, management and account fees









6.6

















7.1













(7)%













13.1

















12.9













2%









Interest income









46.0

















41.3













11%













98.9

















82.6













20%









Total revenues









36,152.0

















21,479.1













68%













63,361.0

















40,457.1













57%









Cost of sales of physical commodities









35,903.4

















21,278.6













69%













62,880.1

















40,058.2













57%









Operating revenues









248.6

















200.5













24%













480.9

















398.9













21%









Transaction-based clearing expenses









19.1

















16.9













13%













36.7

















32.7













12%









Introducing broker commissions









13.1

















10.9













20%













24.4

















21.3













15%









Interest expense









23.1

















8.5













172%













37.3

















17.3













116%









Net operating revenues









193.3

















164.2













18%













382.5

















327.6













17%









Variable compensation and benefits









53.4

















44.9













19%













96.9

















81.9













18%









Net contribution









139.9

















119.3













17%













285.6

















245.7













16%









Fixed compensation and benefits









19.7

















16.5













19%













36.7

















32.0













15%









Other fixed expenses









23.8

















24.0













(1)%













49.1

















47.8













3%









Bad debts (recoveries), net









(0.3





)













0.1













n/m













0.9

















—













n/m









Non-variable direct expenses









43.2

















40.6













6%













86.7

















79.8













9%









Other gain









—

















6.9













(100)%













—

















6.9













(100)%









Segment income









96.7

















85.6













13%













198.9

















172.8













15%









Allocation of overhead costs









9.9

















8.9













11%













19.6

















17.7













11%









Segment income, less allocation of overhead costs





$





86.8













$





76.7













13%









$





179.3













$





155.1













16%



























Three Months Ended March 31,













Six Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024

















%





Change

















2025





















2024

















%





Change













Operating Revenues (in millions):























































Listed derivatives





$





75.5













$





59.1













28%









$





137.7













$





118.5













16%









OTC derivatives









60.3

















53.0













14%













96.9

















97.5













(1)%









Physical contracts









71.4

















43.9













63%













161.5

















94.5













71%









Interest/fees earned on client balances









34.7

















38.1













(9)%













71.3

















75.3













(5)%









Other









6.7

















6.4













5%













13.5

















13.1













3%













$





248.6













$





200.5













24%









$





480.9













$





398.9













21%































































Volumes and Other Select Data:



















Listed derivatives (contracts, 000’s)









11,434

















9,635













19%













22,042

















19,157













15%









Listed derivatives, average RPC



(1)







$





6.35













$





5.91













7%









$





6.02













$





5.94













1%









Average client equity - listed derivatives (millions)





$





1,737













$





1,684













3%









$





1,732













$





1,692













2%









OTC derivatives (contracts, 000’s)









897

















810













11%













1,756

















1,625













8%









OTC derivatives, average RPC





$





68.35













$





65.66













4%









$





55.87













$





60.28













(7)%





















(1)









Give-up fee revenues, related to contract execution for clients of other FCMs, as well as cash and voice brokerage revenues are excluded from the calculation of listed derivatives, average RPC.



























Three Months Ended March 31,













Six Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024

















%





Change

















2025





















2024

















%





Change













Net Operating Revenues (in millions):























































Listed derivatives





$





46.6













$





34.3













36%









$





83.9













$





71.1













18%









OTC derivatives









60.2

















53.0













—%













96.8

















97.4













(1)%









Physical contracts









47.6

















35.0













36%













122.4

















76.3













60%









Interest/fees earned on client balances









32.1

















35.2













(9)%













65.9

















69.5













(5)%









Other









6.8

















6.7













1%













13.5

















13.3













2%













$





193.3













$





164.2













18%









$





382.5













$





327.6













17%















Institutional

















Three Months Ended March 31,













Six Months Ended March 31,













(in millions)













2025





















2024

















%





Change

















2025





















2024

















%





Change











Revenues:





















































Sales of physical commodities





$





—













$





—













—%









$





—













$





—













—%









Principal gains, net









107.9

















97.6













11%













216.5

















200.8













8%









Commission and clearing fees









95.4

















74.8













28%













181.1

















148.1













22%









Consulting, management and account fees









20.5

















17.7













16%













40.8

















35.0













17%









Interest income









337.4

















273.3













23%













662.4

















515.2













29%









Total revenues









561.2

















463.4













21%













1,100.8

















899.1













22%









Cost of sales of physical commodities









—

















—













—%













—

















—













—%









Operating revenues









561.2

















463.4













21%













1,100.8

















899.1













22%









Transaction-based clearing expenses









67.1

















56.0













20%













130.1

















108.9













19%









Introducing broker commissions









7.2

















8.0













(10)%













15.3

















15.7













(3)%









Interest expense









295.9

















249.6













19%













590.4

















476.1













24%









Net operating revenues









191.0

















149.8













28%













365.0

















298.4













22%









Variable compensation and benefits









62.5

















47.3













32%













118.7

















95.7













24%









Net contribution









128.5

















102.5













25%













246.3

















202.7













22%









Fixed compensation and benefits









21.8

















20.4













7%













40.4

















36.8













10%









Other fixed expenses









20.3

















22.2













(9)%













42.7

















41.2













4%









Bad debts (recoveries), net









(0.1





)













(1.4





)









(93)%













(0.1





)













(1.8





)









(94)%









Non-variable direct expenses









42.0

















41.2













2%













83.0

















76.2













9%









Other gain









—

















—













—%













1.3

















—













n/m









Segment income









86.5

















61.3













41%









$





164.6













$





126.5













30%









Allocation of overhead costs









15.1

















13.3













14%













29.9

















26.1













15%









Segment income, less allocation of overhead costs





$





71.4













$





48.0













49%









$





134.7













$





100.4













34%



























Three Months Ended March 31,













Six Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024

















%





Change

















2025





















2024

















%





Change













Operating Revenues (in millions):























































Listed derivatives





$





52.9













$





52.6













1%









$





102.5













$





102.4













—%









Securities









398.8

















314.9













27%













772.3

















608.5













27%









FX contracts









7.9

















7.6













4%













17.5

















15.6













12%









Interest/fees earned on client balances









66.4

















65.4













2%













136.7

















125.9













9%









Other









35.2

















22.9













54%













71.8

















46.7













54%













$





561.2













$





463.4













21%









$





1,100.8













$





899.1













22%































































Volumes and Other Select Data:



















































Listed derivatives (contracts, 000’s)









49,719

















44,170













13%













92,291

















85,406













8%









Listed derivatives, average RPC



(1)







$





1.02













$





1.12













(9)%









$





1.07













$





1.12













(4)%









Average client equity - listed derivatives (millions)





$





4,902













$





4,380













12%









$





4,898













$





4,425













11%









Securities ADV (millions)





$





8,915













$





7,473













19%









$





8,822













$





6,838













29%









Securities RPM



(2)







$





279













$





239













17%









$





258













$





265













(3)%









Average money market/FDIC sweep client balances (millions)





$





1,283













$





1,047













23%









$





1,240













$





1,054













18%









FX contracts ADV (millions)





$





2,948













$





4,065













(27)%









$





3,524













$





4,017













(12)%









FX contracts RPM





$





41













$





30













37%









$





38













$





32













19%





















(1)









Give-up fees, related to contract execution for clients of other FCMs, are excluded from the calculation of listed derivatives, average RPC.









(2)









Interest expense associated with our fixed income activities is deducted from operating revenues in the calculation of Securities RPM, while interest income related to securities lending is excluded.



































Three Months Ended March 31,













Six Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024

















%





Change

















2025





















2024

















%





Change













Net Operating Revenues (in millions):























































Listed derivatives





$





13.7













$





13.9













(1)%









$





26.3













$





27.5













(4)%









Securities









114.5

















82.8













38%













210.1

















174.2













21%









FX contracts









7.1

















6.6













8%













15.6

















13.5













16%









Interest/fees earned on client balances









41.8

















38.1













10%













84.7

















66.1













28%









Other









13.9

















8.4













65%













28.3

















17.1













65%













$





191.0













$





149.8













28%









$





365.0













$





298.4













22%











Self-Directed/Retail

















Three Months Ended March 31,













Six Months Ended March 31,













(in millions)













2025





















2024

















%





Change

















2025





















2024

















%





Change











Revenues:





















































Sales of physical commodities





$





37.1













$





11.9













212%









$





54.5













$





23.3













134%









Principal gains, net









50.2

















61.8













(19)%













129.7

















117.4













10%









Commission and clearing fees









13.7

















13.7













—%













27.2

















24.9













9%









Consulting, management and account fees









16.0

















13.9













15%













35.3

















28.0













26%









Interest income









7.7

















10.0













(23)%













16.4

















19.4













(15)%









Total revenues









124.7

















111.3













12%













263.1

















213.0













24%









Cost of sales of physical commodities









31.3

















9.3













237%













45.6

















18.5













146%









Operating revenues









93.4

















102.0













(8)%













217.5

















194.5













12%









Transaction-based clearing expenses









3.2

















3.5













(9)%













6.6

















7.0













(6)%









Introducing broker commissions









24.2

















22.4













8%













48.2

















42.8













13%









Interest expense









2.0

















1.8













11%













4.1

















3.4













21%









Net operating revenues









64.0

















74.3













(14)%













158.6

















141.3













12%









Variable compensation and benefits









4.6

















4.4













5%













7.6

















8.8













(14)%









Net contribution









59.4

















69.9













(15)%













151.0

















132.5













14%









Fixed compensation and benefits









8.9

















11.3













(21)%













18.3

















21.6













(15)%









Other fixed expenses









27.9

















25.4













10%













57.1

















48.9













17%









Bad debts, net of recoveries









0.6

















—













n/m













1.1

















0.1













n/m









Non-variable direct expenses









37.4

















36.7













2%













76.5

















70.6













8%









Other gain









—

















—













—%













4.4

















—













n/m









Segment income









22.0

















33.2













(34)%













78.9

















61.9













27%









Allocation of overhead costs









12.7

















12.0













6%













25.3

















23.5













8%









Segment income, less allocation of overhead costs





$





9.3













$





21.2













(56)%









$





53.6













$





38.4













40%



























Three Months Ended March 31,













Six Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024

















%





Change

















2025





















2024

















%





Change













Operating Revenues (in millions):























































Securities





$





27.9













$





25.8













8%









$





56.2













$





48.4













16%









FX/CFD contracts









63.0

















72.7













(13)%













152.0

















139.3













9%









Physical contracts









1.2

















2.0













(40)%













3.7

















2.8













32%









Interest/fees earned on client balances









0.6

















0.7













(14)%













1.3

















1.4













(7)%









Other









0.7

















0.8













(13)%













4.3

















2.6













65%













$





93.4













$





102.0













(8)%









$





217.5













$





194.5













12%































































Volumes and Other Select Data:



















FX/CFD contracts ADV (millions)





$





8,591













$





6,388













34%









$





8,089













$





6,668













21%









FX/CFD contracts RPM





$





116













$





177













(34)%









$





149













$





164













(9)%



























Three Months Ended March 31,













Six Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024

















%





Change

















2025





















2024

















%





Change













Net Operating Revenues (in millions):























































Securities





$





6.3













$





5.8













9%









$





12.5













$





10.3













21%









FX/CFD contracts









55.4

















65.2













(15)%













137.2

















124.5













10%









Physical contracts









1.0

















1.8













(44)%













3.3

















2.5













32%









Interest/fees earned on client balances









0.6

















0.7













(14)%













1.3

















1.4













(7)%









Other









0.7

















0.8













(13)%













4.3

















2.6













65%













$





64.0













$





74.3













(14)%









$





158.6













$





141.3













12%















Payments

















Three Months Ended March 31,













Six Months Ended March 31,













(in millions)













2025





















2024

















%





Change

















2025





















2024

















%





Change











Revenues:





















































Sales of physical commodities





$





—













$





—













—%









$





—













$





—













—%









Principal gains, net









47.7

















46.5













3%













102.1

















104.0













(2)%









Commission and clearing fees









1.6

















1.4













14%













3.4

















2.9













17%









Consulting, management, account fees









0.5

















0.8













(38)%













1.8

















1.7













6%









Interest income









0.5

















0.6













(17)%













1.1

















1.3













(15)%









Total revenues









50.3

















49.3













2%













108.4

















109.9













(1)%









Cost of sales of physical commodities









—

















—













—%













—

















—













—%









Operating revenues









50.3

















49.3













2%













108.4

















109.9













(1)%









Transaction-based clearing expenses









1.7

















1.7













—%













3.5

















3.5













—%









Introducing broker commissions









1.0

















0.7













43%













1.9

















1.3













46%









Interest expense









—

















0.1













(100)%













—

















0.1













(100)%









Net operating revenues









47.6

















46.8













2%













103.0

















105.0













(2)%









Variable compensation and benefits









8.8

















9.5













(7)%













17.9

















20.1













(11)%









Net contribution









38.8

















37.3













4%













85.1

















84.9













—%









Fixed compensation and benefits









7.4

















7.3













1%













14.0

















14.6













(4)%









Other fixed expenses









7.0

















4.5













56%













12.5

















9.7













29%









Bad debts, net of recoveries









(0.1





)













0.9













n/m













—

















1.0













(100)%









Total non-variable direct expenses









14.3

















12.7













13%













26.5

















25.3













5%









Segment income









24.5

















24.6













—%













58.6

















59.6













(2)%









Allocation of overhead costs









5.7

















5.2













10%













11.3

















10.3













10%









Segment income, less allocation of overhead costs





$





18.8













$





19.4













(3)%









$





47.3













$





49.3













(4)%



























Three Months Ended March 31,













Six Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024

















%





Change

















2025





















2024

















%





Change













Operating Revenues (in millions):























































Payments





$





49.2













$





48.4













2%









$





106.0













$





107.8













(2)%









Other









1.1

















0.9













22%













2.4

















2.1













14%













$





50.3













$





49.3













2%









$





108.4













$





109.9













(1)%































































Volumes and Other Select Data:



















Payments ADV (millions)





$





77













$





64













20%









$





81













$





69













17%









Payments RPM





$





10,526













$





12,327













(15)%









$





10,466













$





12,453













(16)%



























Three Months Ended March 31,













Six Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024

















%





Change

















2025





















2024

















%





Change













Net Operating Revenues (in millions):























































Payments





$





46.5













$





45.9













1%









$





100.7













$





102.9













(2)%









Other









1.1

















0.9













22%













2.3

















2.1













10%













$





47.6













$





46.8













2%









$





103.0













$





105.0













(2)%















Overhead Costs and Expenses







We incur overhead costs and expenses, including certain shared services such as information technology, accounting and treasury, credit and risk, legal and compliance, and human resources and other activities. The following table provides information regarding overhead costs and expenses. The allocation of overhead costs to operating segments includes costs associated with compliance, technology, and credit and risk costs. The share of allocated costs is based on resources consumed by the relevant businesses. In addition, the allocation of human resources and occupancy costs is principally based on employee costs within the relevant businesses.















Three Months Ended March 31,













Six Months Ended March 31,













(in millions)













2025





















2024

















%





Change

















2025





















2024

















%





Change











Compensation and benefits:





















































Variable compensation and benefits





$





15.9













$





16.4













(3)%









$





36.1













$





35.8













1%









Fixed compensation and benefits









55.5

















48.7













14%













116.5

















89.3













30%

















71.4

















65.1













10%













152.6

















125.1













22%









Other expenses:





















































Occupancy and equipment rental









12.1

















13.1













(8)%













24.2

















20.4













19%









Non-trading technology and support









16.1

















13.6













18%













31.4

















26.6













18%









Professional fees









8.7

















8.3













5%













17.4

















15.8













10%









Depreciation and amortization









6.8

















6.1













11%













13.2

















11.6













14%









Communications









1.4

















1.6













(13)%













2.9

















3.2













(9)%









Selling and marketing









2.3

















4.3













(47)%













3.2

















5.6













(43)%









Trading systems and market information









1.8

















1.5













20%













3.4

















3.2













6%









Travel and business development









2.2

















2.1













5%













4.8

















3.8













26%









Other









1.2

















3.9













(69)%













4.2

















9.1













(54)%

















52.6

















54.5













(3)%













104.7

















99.3













5%









Overhead costs and expenses









124.0

















119.6













4%













257.3

















224.4













15%









Allocation of overhead costs









(43.4





)













(39.4





)









10%













(86.1





)













(77.6





)









11%









Overhead costs and expense, net of allocation to operating segments





$





80.6













$





80.2













—%









$





171.2













$





146.8













17%

















Balance Sheet Summary









The following table below provides a summary of asset, liability and stockholders’ equity information for the periods indicated.

