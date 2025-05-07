Stocks
SNEX

StoneX Group Inc. Reports 15% Increase in Quarterly Net Operating Revenues to $487.3 Million, Quarterly Net Income Up 35% to $71.7 Million

May 07, 2025 — 04:51 pm EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

StoneX Group reported a 15% revenue increase to $487.3 million, with a 35% net income rise this quarter.

Quiver AI Summary

StoneX Group Inc. reported strong financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, with net operating revenues rising 15% to $487.3 million, and net income increasing 35% to $71.7 million, resulting in a return on equity of 15.7%. The quarter also saw a 29% increase in diluted earnings per share to $1.41. The company's growth has been attributed to solid performance across various product segments and an increase in market volatility, which has contributed positively to client acquisition and engagement. StoneX has also reached a definitive agreement to acquire R.J. O’Brien, a significant player in the futures brokerage space, which is expected to enhance the company’s margins and earnings upon closure in the latter half of 2025. This strategic move aligns with StoneX’s goal to strengthen its position in the global derivatives market.

Potential Positives

  • Quarterly net operating revenues reached $487.3 million, demonstrating a strong increase of 15% compared to the previous year.
  • Quarterly net income rose to $71.7 million, marking a significant increase of 35% year-over-year.
  • Diluted earnings per share increased by 29% to $1.41, reflecting robust financial performance.
  • The company announced a definitive agreement to acquire R.J. O’Brien, positioning itself as a market leader in global derivatives, which is expected to enhance margins and overall profitability.

Potential Negatives

  • Concerns about the sustainability of revenue growth, as it may be largely tied to favorable market conditions that could change, particularly with the mention of "muted" market volatility historically.
  • Notable decline in segment income for the Self-Directed/Retail segment, down 34%, indicating potential issues in that area of business.
  • Increasing interest expenses overall, particularly related to trading activities, suggesting potential strain on profit margins moving forward.

FAQ

What are StoneX Group's quarterly revenue figures?

StoneX Group reported quarterly net operating revenues of $487.3 million, representing a 15% increase.

How much did StoneX Group's net income increase?

The company's net income increased by 35% to $71.7 million this quarter.

What is the anticipated acquisition StoneX Group announced?

StoneX Group has agreed to acquire R.J. O'Brien, the oldest U.S. futures brokerage, enhancing its market position.

What does the recent financial performance indicate about StoneX Group?

The financial performance highlights the company's growth, flexibility, and resilience amidst changing market conditions.

When will the financial results be discussed in a conference call?

A conference call to discuss the financial results is scheduled for May 8, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$SNEX Insider Trading Activity

$SNEX insiders have traded $SNEX stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SEAN MICHAEL OCONNOR (Executive Vice-Chairman-Board) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 115,000 shares for an estimated $11,132,780.
  • PHILIP ANDREW SMITH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 109,957 shares for an estimated $8,693,120.
  • GLENN HENRY STEVENS sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,767,295
  • DIEGO ROTSZTAIN (Chief Governance/Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,284 shares for an estimated $1,129,118.
  • MARK LOWRY MAURER sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $508,011
  • ABIGAIL H PERKINS (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,350 shares for an estimated $417,306.
  • JOHN MOORE FOWLER sold 1,800 shares for an estimated $180,252

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SNEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 175 institutional investors add shares of $SNEX stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • PERPETUAL LTD added 846,804 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,678,889
  • ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 498,860 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,582,192
  • VAN BERKOM & ASSOCIATES INC. removed 413,448 shares (-22.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,579,158
  • TIDAL INVESTMENTS LLC added 168,999 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,556,832
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 168,098 shares (+104.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,468,561
  • AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 152,847 shares (+17.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,974,420
  • NORGES BANK added 107,700 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,551,369

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SNEX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SNEX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/26/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SNEX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SNEX forecast page.

Full Release





Quarterly Net Operating Revenues of




$487.3 million




, up




15%






Quarterly Net Income of




$71.7 million




, ROE of




15.7%






Quarterly Diluted EPS of




$1.41




per share, up




29%




NEW YORK, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. (the “Company”; NASDAQ: SNEX), a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to theglobal marketecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high touch service and deep expertise, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year 2025 second quarter ended March 31, 2025.



Sean O’Connor, the Company’s Executive Vice-Chairman of the Board, stated, “Our fiscal second quarter marked a continuation of StoneX’s sustained growth and success, with net income and diluted EPS up, 35% and 29%, respectively, driven by solid performance across a wide range of our products and segments. We believe this broad-based strength in our financial performance speaks to the resilience and adaptability of our business model in an ever-changing marketplace.



Over the last several years, though we have benefited from a rising interest rate environment, volatility, a key driver of our business, has been generally muted. Since the beginning of this fiscal year, increased market volatility, coupled with our continued strong client acquisition and engagement, has helped offset the decline in short term interest rates. If a period of sustained volatility is ahead of us, we believe this will be yet another positive driver for the continued growth in our business.



We recently announced that we reached a definitive agreement to acquire R.J. O’Brien, the oldest futures brokerage in the U.S., which we believe positions us as a market leader in global derivatives. RJO brings an attractive financial profile to StoneX, having generated approximately $766 million in revenue and approximately $170 million in EBITDA during calendar 2024. This acquisition, which we anticipate will close in the second half of 2025, is expected to enhance our margins, EPS and return on equity with the addition of nearly $6 billion in client float and approximately 190 million in annual listed derivative contract volumes.”




StoneX Group Inc. Summary Financials



Condensed consolidated financial statements for the Company will be included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Upon filing, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q will also be made available on the Company’s website at www.stonex.com.

Three Months Ended March 31,


Six Months Ended March 31,


(Unaudited) (in millions, except share and per share amounts)


2025




2024



%




Change



2025




2024



%




Change

Revenues:











Sales of physical commodities
$
35,992.6


$
21,321.9


69%

$
63,043.7


$
40,142.8


57%

Principal gains, net

300.5



281.8


7%


609.4



575.6


6%

Commission and clearing fees

164.3



136.2


21%


313.6



265.9


18%

Consulting, management, and account fees

44.3



40.2


10%


92.1



78.7


17%

Interest income

389.0



326.0


19%


767.2



616.1


25%

Total revenues

36,890.7



22,106.1


67%


64,826.0



41,679.1


56%

Cost of sales of physical commodities

35,934.7



21,287.9


69%


62,925.7



40,076.7


57%

Operating revenues

956.0



818.2


17%


1,900.3



1,602.4


19%

Transaction-based clearing expenses

91.8



78.5


17%


178.3



152.8


17%

Introducing broker commissions

45.5



42.0


8%


89.8



81.1


11%

Interest expense

316.6



259.2


22%


622.8



495.2


26%

Interest expense on corporate funding

14.8



16.2


(9)%


30.0



29.4


2%

Net operating revenues

487.3



422.3


15%


979.4



843.9


16%

Compensation and other expenses:











Variable compensation and benefits

146.7



123.7


19%


280.0



245.6


14%

Fixed compensation and benefits

120.4



110.7


9%


239.6



206.9


16%

Trading systems and market information

19.5



19.4


1%


39.5



38.1


4%

Professional fees

16.5



19.3


(15)%


35.5



35.0


1%

Non-trading technology and support

20.9



18.0


16%


40.6



34.9


16%

Occupancy and equipment rental

13.1



13.6


(4)%


26.1



21.3


23%

Selling and marketing

13.4



15.6


(14)%


25.4



27.3


(7)%

Travel and business development

7.1



7.1


—%


15.5



14.2


9%

Communications

2.1



2.3


(9)%


4.2



4.5


(7)%

Depreciation and amortization

15.6



12.3


27%


31.3



23.5


33%

Bad debts (recoveries), net

0.1



(0.4
)

n/m


1.9



(0.7
)

n/m

Other

14.8



15.3


(3)%


31.5



32.2


(2)%

Total compensation and other expenses

390.2



356.9


9%


771.1



682.8


13%

Other gains






6.9


(100)%


5.7



6.9


(17)%

Income before tax

97.1



72.3


34%


214.0



168.0


27%

Income tax expense

25.4



19.2


32%


57.2



45.8


25%

Net income
$
71.7


$
53.1


35%

$
156.8


$
122.2


28%

Earnings per share:

(1)











Basic
$
1.49


$
1.12


33%

$
3.26


$
2.59


26%

Diluted
$
1.41


$
1.09


29%

$
3.10


$
2.51


24%

Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:

(1)











Basic

46,789,431



45,710,784


2%


46,602,574



45,529,236


2%

Diluted

49,376,423



47,248,414


5%


48,981,445



47,060,608


4%













Return on equity (“ROE”)

(1)

15.7
%


14.0
%




17.5
%


16.7
%


ROE on tangible book value

(1)

16.5
%


14.8
%




18.3
%


17.7
%



n/m = not meaningful to present as a percentage

















(1)

The Company calculates ROE on stated book value based on net income divided by average stockholders’ equity. For the calculation of ROE on tangible book value, the amount of goodwill and intangibles, net is excluded from stockholders’ equity.

(2)

On March 21, 2025, the Company effected a three-for-two stock dividend to stockholders of record as of March 11, 2025. The stock split increased the number of shares of common stock outstanding. All share and per share amounts have been retroactively adjusted for the stock split.






The following table presents our consolidated operating revenues by segment for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended March 31,


Six Months Ended March 31,


(in millions)


2025




2024



%


Change



2025




2024



%


Change


Segment operating revenues represented by:











Commercial
$
248.6


$
200.5


24%

$
480.9


$
398.9


21%

Institutional

561.2



463.4


21%


1,100.8



899.1


22%

Self-Directed/Retail

93.4



102.0


(8)%


217.5



194.5


12%

Payments

50.3



49.3


2%


108.4



109.9


(1)%

Corporate

16.7



14.4


16%


27.8



23.6


18%

Eliminations

(14.2
)


(11.4
)

25%


(35.1
)


(23.6
)

49%

Operating revenues
$
956.0


$
818.2


17%

$
1,900.3


$
1,602.4


19%




The following table presents our consolidated income by segment for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended March 31,


Six Months Ended March 31,


(in millions)


2025




2024



%


Change



2025




2024



%


Change


Segment income represented by:











Commercial
$
96.7


$
85.6


13%

$
198.9


$
172.8


15%

Institutional

86.5



61.3


41%


164.6



126.5


30%

Self-Directed/Retail

22.0



33.2


(34)%


78.9



61.9


27%

Payments

24.5



24.6


—%


58.6



59.6


(2)%

Total segment income
$
229.7


$
204.7


12%

$
501.0


$
420.8


19%

Reconciliation of segment income to income before tax:






Segment income
$
229.7


$
204.7


12%

$
501.0


$
420.8


19%

Net operating loss within Corporate

(1)

(8.6
)


(12.8
)

(33)%


(29.7
)


(28.4
)

5%

Overhead costs and expenses

(124.0
)


(119.6
)

4%


(257.3
)


(224.4
)

15%

Income before tax
$
97.1


$
72.3


34%

$
214.0


$
168.0


27%












(1)

Includes interest expense on corporate funding.












Key Operating Metrics




The tables below present operating revenues disaggregated across the key products we provide to our clients and select operating data and metrics used by management in evaluating our performance, for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended March 31,


Six Months Ended March 31,




2025




2024



%


Change



2025




2024



%


Change


Operating Revenues (in millions):











Listed derivatives
$
128.4


$
111.7


15%

$
240.2


$
220.9


9%

Over-the-counter (“OTC”) derivatives

60.3



53.0


14%


96.9



97.5


(1)%

Securities

426.7



340.7


25%


828.5



656.9


26%

FX/Contracts for difference (“CFD”) contracts

70.9



80.3


(12)%


169.5



154.9


9%

Payments

49.2



48.4


2%


106.0



107.8


(2)%

Physical contracts

72.6



45.9


58%


165.2



97.3


70%

Interest/fees earned on client balances

101.7



104.2


(2)%


209.3



202.6


3%

Other

43.7



31.0


41%


92.0



64.5


43%

Corporate

16.7



14.4


16%


27.8



23.6


18%

Eliminations

(14.2
)


(11.4
)

25%


(35.1
)


(23.6
)

49%


$
956.0


$
818.2


17%

$
1,900.3


$
1,602.4


19%


Volumes and Other Select Data:















Listed derivatives (contracts, 000’s)

61,153



53,805


14%


114,333



104,563


9%

Listed derivatives, average rate per contract (“RPC”)

(1)
$
2.02


$
1.98


2%

$
2.02


$
2.01


—%

Average client equity - listed derivatives (millions)
$
6,639


$
6,064


9%

$
6,630


$
6,117


8%

OTC derivatives (contracts, 000’s)

897



810


11%


1,756



1,625


8%

OTC derivatives, average RPC
$
68.35


$
65.66


4%

$
55.87


$
60.28


(7)%

Securities average daily volume (“ADV”) (millions)
$
8,915


$
7,473


19%

$
8,822


$
6,838


29%

Securities rate per million (“RPM”)

(2)
$
279


$
239


17%

$
258


$
265


(3)%

Average money market/FDIC sweep client balances (millions)
$
1,283


$
1,047


23%

$
1,240


$
1,054


18%

FX/CFD contracts ADV (millions)
$
11,539


$
10,453


10%

$
11,613


$
10,685


9%

FX/CFD contracts RPM
$
97


$
120


(19)%

$
115


$
114


1%

Payments ADV (millions)
$
77


$
64


20%

$
81


$
69


17%

Payments RPM
$
10,526


$
12,327


(15)%

$
10,466


$
12,453


(16)%

















(1)

Give-up fee revenues, related to contract execution for clients of other FCMs, as well as cash and voice brokerage revenues are excluded from the calculation of listed derivatives, average rate per contract.

(2)

Interest expense associated with our fixed income activities is deducted from operating revenues in the calculation of Securities RPM while interest income related to securities lending is excluded.












Interest expense

Three Months Ended March 31,


Six Months Ended March 31,


(in millions)


2025




2024



%


Change



2025




2024



%


Change

Interest expense attributable to:











Trading activities:











Institutional dealer in fixed income securities
$
232.6


$
198.0


17%

$
456.2


$
370.1


23%

Securities borrowing

21.4



14.0


53%


43.4



28.6


52%

Client balances on deposit

31.1



31.4


(1)%


64.9



67.7


(4)%

Short-term financing facilities of subsidiaries and other direct interest of operating segments

31.5



15.8


99%


58.3



28.8


102%



316.6



259.2


22%


622.8



495.2


26%

Corporate funding

14.8



16.2


(9)%


30.0



29.4


2%

Total interest expense
$
331.4


$
275.4


20%

$
652.8


$
524.6


24%




The increase in interest expense attributable to fixed income securities and securities borrowing was principally due to the growth in the size of the security repo and securities lending businesses. The increase in other direct interest expense attributable to operating segments principally resulted from an increase in the activities of our physical precious metals and commodities businesses.





Net Operating Revenues




The table below presents a disaggregation of consolidated net operating revenues used by management in evaluating our performance, for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31,


Six Months Ended March 31,




2025




2024



%


Change



2025




2024



%


Change


Net Operating Revenues (in millions):











Listed derivatives
$
60.3


$
48.2


25%

$
110.2


$
98.6


12%

OTC derivatives

60.2



53.0


14%


96.8



97.4


(1)%

Securities

120.8



88.6


36%


222.6



184.5


21%

FX/CFD contracts

62.5



71.8


(13)%


152.8



138.0


11%

Payments

46.5



45.9


1%


100.7



102.9


(2)%

Physical contracts

48.6



36.8


32%


125.7



78.8


60%

Interest, net / fees earned on client balances

74.5



74.0


1%


151.9



137.0


11%

Other

22.5



16.8


34%


48.4



35.1


38%

Corporate

(8.6
)


(12.8
)

(33)%


(29.7
)


(28.4
)

5%


$
487.3


$
422.3


15%

$
979.4


$
843.9


16%






Variable vs. Fixed Expenses




The table below sets forth our variable expenses and non-variable expenses as a percentage of total non-interest expenses for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended March 31,


Six Months Ended March 31,


(in millions)


2025



% of




Total



2024



% of




Total



2025



% of




Total



2024



% of




Total

Variable compensation and benefits
$
146.7


28%

$
123.7


26%

$
280.0


27%

$
245.6


27%

Transaction-based clearing expenses

91.8


17%


78.5


16%


178.3


17%


152.8


16%

Introducing broker commissions

45.5


9%


42.0


9%


89.8


9%


81.1


9%

Total variable expenses

284.0


54%


244.2


51%


548.1


53%


479.5


52%

Fixed compensation and benefits

120.4


23%


110.7


23%


239.6


23%


206.9


23%

Other fixed expenses

123.0


23%


122.9


26%


249.6


24%


231.0


25%

Bad debts (recoveries), net

0.1


—%


(0.4
)

—%


1.9


—%


(0.7
)

—%

Total non-variable expenses

243.5


46%


233.2


49%


491.1


47%


437.2


48%

Total non-interest expenses
$
527.5


100%

$
477.4


100%

$
1,039.2


100%

$
916.7


100%






Other Gains, net




The results of the six months ended March 31, 2025 included nonrecurring gains of $5.7 million resulting from proceeds received from class action settlements.





Segment Results




Our business activities are managed through four operating segments, including Commercial, Institutional, Self-Directed/Retail and Payments.



The tables below present the financial performance, a disaggregation of operating revenues, select operating data and metrics, and a disaggregation of net operating revenue used by management in evaluating the performance of our segments, for the periods indicated. Additional information on the performance of our segments will be included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the SEC.



Commercial

Three Months Ended March 31,


Six Months Ended March 31,


(in millions)


2025




2024



%


Change



2025




2024



%


Change

Revenues:











Sales of physical commodities
$
35,955.5


$
21,310.0


69%

$
62,989.2


$
40,119.5


57%

Principal gains, net

89.6



73.7


22%


156.8



150.8


4%

Commission and clearing fees

54.3



47.0


16%


103.0



91.3


13%

Consulting, management and account fees

6.6



7.1


(7)%


13.1



12.9


2%

Interest income

46.0



41.3


11%


98.9



82.6


20%

Total revenues

36,152.0



21,479.1


68%


63,361.0



40,457.1


57%

Cost of sales of physical commodities

35,903.4



21,278.6


69%


62,880.1



40,058.2


57%

Operating revenues

248.6



200.5


24%


480.9



398.9


21%

Transaction-based clearing expenses

19.1



16.9


13%


36.7



32.7


12%

Introducing broker commissions

13.1



10.9


20%


24.4



21.3


15%

Interest expense

23.1



8.5


172%


37.3



17.3


116%

Net operating revenues

193.3



164.2


18%


382.5



327.6


17%

Variable compensation and benefits

53.4



44.9


19%


96.9



81.9


18%

Net contribution

139.9



119.3


17%


285.6



245.7


16%

Fixed compensation and benefits

19.7



16.5


19%


36.7



32.0


15%

Other fixed expenses

23.8



24.0


(1)%


49.1



47.8


3%

Bad debts (recoveries), net

(0.3
)


0.1


n/m


0.9







n/m

Non-variable direct expenses

43.2



40.6


6%


86.7



79.8


9%

Other gain






6.9


(100)%







6.9


(100)%

Segment income

96.7



85.6


13%


198.9



172.8


15%

Allocation of overhead costs

9.9



8.9


11%


19.6



17.7


11%

Segment income, less allocation of overhead costs
$
86.8


$
76.7


13%

$
179.3


$
155.1


16%
























































































































































































































































































































Three Months Ended March 31,


Six Months Ended March 31,




2025




2024



%


Change



2025




2024



%


Change


Operating Revenues (in millions):











Listed derivatives
$
75.5


$
59.1


28%

$
137.7


$
118.5


16%

OTC derivatives

60.3



53.0


14%


96.9



97.5


(1)%

Physical contracts

71.4



43.9


63%


161.5



94.5


71%

Interest/fees earned on client balances

34.7



38.1


(9)%


71.3



75.3


(5)%

Other

6.7



6.4


5%


13.5



13.1


3%


$
248.6


$
200.5


24%

$
480.9


$
398.9


21%














Volumes and Other Select Data:


Listed derivatives (contracts, 000’s)

11,434



9,635


19%


22,042



19,157


15%

Listed derivatives, average RPC

(1)
$
6.35


$
5.91


7%

$
6.02


$
5.94


1%

Average client equity - listed derivatives (millions)
$
1,737


$
1,684


3%

$
1,732


$
1,692


2%

OTC derivatives (contracts, 000’s)

897



810


11%


1,756



1,625


8%

OTC derivatives, average RPC
$
68.35


$
65.66


4%

$
55.87


$
60.28


(7)%












(1)

Give-up fee revenues, related to contract execution for clients of other FCMs, as well as cash and voice brokerage revenues are excluded from the calculation of listed derivatives, average RPC.























































































































































































Three Months Ended March 31,


Six Months Ended March 31,




2025




2024



%


Change



2025




2024



%


Change


Net Operating Revenues (in millions):











Listed derivatives
$
46.6


$
34.3


36%

$
83.9


$
71.1


18%

OTC derivatives

60.2



53.0


—%


96.8



97.4


(1)%

Physical contracts

47.6



35.0


36%


122.4



76.3


60%

Interest/fees earned on client balances

32.1



35.2


(9)%


65.9



69.5


(5)%

Other

6.8



6.7


1%


13.5



13.3


2%


$
193.3


$
164.2


18%

$
382.5


$
327.6


17%





Institutional

Three Months Ended March 31,


Six Months Ended March 31,


(in millions)


2025




2024



%


Change



2025




2024



%


Change

Revenues:











Sales of physical commodities
$




$




—%

$




$




—%

Principal gains, net

107.9



97.6


11%


216.5



200.8


8%

Commission and clearing fees

95.4



74.8


28%


181.1



148.1


22%

Consulting, management and account fees

20.5



17.7


16%


40.8



35.0


17%

Interest income

337.4



273.3


23%


662.4



515.2


29%

Total revenues

561.2



463.4


21%


1,100.8



899.1


22%

Cost of sales of physical commodities










—%











—%

Operating revenues

561.2



463.4


21%


1,100.8



899.1


22%

Transaction-based clearing expenses

67.1



56.0


20%


130.1



108.9


19%

Introducing broker commissions

7.2



8.0


(10)%


15.3



15.7


(3)%

Interest expense

295.9



249.6


19%


590.4



476.1


24%

Net operating revenues

191.0



149.8


28%


365.0



298.4


22%

Variable compensation and benefits

62.5



47.3


32%


118.7



95.7


24%

Net contribution

128.5



102.5


25%


246.3



202.7


22%

Fixed compensation and benefits

21.8



20.4


7%


40.4



36.8


10%

Other fixed expenses

20.3



22.2


(9)%


42.7



41.2


4%

Bad debts (recoveries), net

(0.1
)


(1.4
)

(93)%


(0.1
)


(1.8
)

(94)%

Non-variable direct expenses

42.0



41.2


2%


83.0



76.2


9%

Other gain










—%


1.3







n/m

Segment income

86.5



61.3


41%

$
164.6


$
126.5


30%

Allocation of overhead costs

15.1



13.3


14%


29.9



26.1


15%

Segment income, less allocation of overhead costs
$
71.4


$
48.0


49%

$
134.7


$
100.4


34%


































































































































































































































































































































































































Three Months Ended March 31,


Six Months Ended March 31,




2025




2024



%


Change



2025




2024



%


Change


Operating Revenues (in millions):











Listed derivatives
$
52.9


$
52.6


1%

$
102.5


$
102.4


—%

Securities

398.8



314.9


27%


772.3



608.5


27%

FX contracts

7.9



7.6


4%


17.5



15.6


12%

Interest/fees earned on client balances

66.4



65.4


2%


136.7



125.9


9%

Other

35.2



22.9


54%


71.8



46.7


54%


$
561.2


$
463.4


21%

$
1,100.8


$
899.1


22%














Volumes and Other Select Data:










Listed derivatives (contracts, 000’s)

49,719



44,170


13%


92,291



85,406


8%

Listed derivatives, average RPC

(1)
$
1.02


$
1.12


(9)%

$
1.07


$
1.12


(4)%

Average client equity - listed derivatives (millions)
$
4,902


$
4,380


12%

$
4,898


$
4,425


11%

Securities ADV (millions)
$
8,915


$
7,473


19%

$
8,822


$
6,838


29%

Securities RPM

(2)
$
279


$
239


17%

$
258


$
265


(3)%

Average money market/FDIC sweep client balances (millions)
$
1,283


$
1,047


23%

$
1,240


$
1,054


18%

FX contracts ADV (millions)
$
2,948


$
4,065


(27)%

$
3,524


$
4,017


(12)%

FX contracts RPM
$
41


$
30


37%

$
38


$
32


19%

















(1)

Give-up fees, related to contract execution for clients of other FCMs, are excluded from the calculation of listed derivatives, average RPC.

(2)

Interest expense associated with our fixed income activities is deducted from operating revenues in the calculation of Securities RPM, while interest income related to securities lending is excluded.



























































































































































































Three Months Ended March 31,


Six Months Ended March 31,




2025




2024



%


Change



2025




2024



%


Change


Net Operating Revenues (in millions):











Listed derivatives
$
13.7


$
13.9


(1)%

$
26.3


$
27.5


(4)%

Securities

114.5



82.8


38%


210.1



174.2


21%

FX contracts

7.1



6.6


8%


15.6



13.5


16%

Interest/fees earned on client balances

41.8



38.1


10%


84.7



66.1


28%

Other

13.9



8.4


65%


28.3



17.1


65%


$
191.0


$
149.8


28%

$
365.0


$
298.4


22%



Self-Directed/Retail

Three Months Ended March 31,


Six Months Ended March 31,


(in millions)


2025




2024



%


Change



2025




2024



%


Change

Revenues:











Sales of physical commodities
$
37.1


$
11.9


212%

$
54.5


$
23.3


134%

Principal gains, net

50.2



61.8


(19)%


129.7



117.4


10%

Commission and clearing fees

13.7



13.7


—%


27.2



24.9


9%

Consulting, management and account fees

16.0



13.9


15%


35.3



28.0


26%

Interest income

7.7



10.0


(23)%


16.4



19.4


(15)%

Total revenues

124.7



111.3


12%


263.1



213.0


24%

Cost of sales of physical commodities

31.3



9.3


237%


45.6



18.5


146%

Operating revenues

93.4



102.0


(8)%


217.5



194.5


12%

Transaction-based clearing expenses

3.2



3.5


(9)%


6.6



7.0


(6)%

Introducing broker commissions

24.2



22.4


8%


48.2



42.8


13%

Interest expense

2.0



1.8


11%


4.1



3.4


21%

Net operating revenues

64.0



74.3


(14)%


158.6



141.3


12%

Variable compensation and benefits

4.6



4.4


5%


7.6



8.8


(14)%

Net contribution

59.4



69.9


(15)%


151.0



132.5


14%

Fixed compensation and benefits

8.9



11.3


(21)%


18.3



21.6


(15)%

Other fixed expenses

27.9



25.4


10%


57.1



48.9


17%

Bad debts, net of recoveries

0.6







n/m


1.1



0.1


n/m

Non-variable direct expenses

37.4



36.7


2%


76.5



70.6


8%

Other gain










—%


4.4







n/m

Segment income

22.0



33.2


(34)%


78.9



61.9


27%

Allocation of overhead costs

12.7



12.0


6%


25.3



23.5


8%

Segment income, less allocation of overhead costs
$
9.3


$
21.2


(56)%

$
53.6


$
38.4


40%






















































































































































































































































Three Months Ended March 31,


Six Months Ended March 31,




2025




2024



%


Change



2025




2024



%


Change


Operating Revenues (in millions):











Securities
$
27.9


$
25.8


8%

$
56.2


$
48.4


16%

FX/CFD contracts

63.0



72.7


(13)%


152.0



139.3


9%

Physical contracts

1.2



2.0


(40)%


3.7



2.8


32%

Interest/fees earned on client balances

0.6



0.7


(14)%


1.3



1.4


(7)%

Other

0.7



0.8


(13)%


4.3



2.6


65%


$
93.4


$
102.0


(8)%

$
217.5


$
194.5


12%














Volumes and Other Select Data:


FX/CFD contracts ADV (millions)
$
8,591


$
6,388


34%

$
8,089


$
6,668


21%

FX/CFD contracts RPM
$
116


$
177


(34)%

$
149


$
164


(9)%























































































































































































Three Months Ended March 31,


Six Months Ended March 31,




2025




2024



%


Change



2025




2024



%


Change


Net Operating Revenues (in millions):











Securities
$
6.3


$
5.8


9%

$
12.5


$
10.3


21%

FX/CFD contracts

55.4



65.2


(15)%


137.2



124.5


10%

Physical contracts

1.0



1.8


(44)%


3.3



2.5


32%

Interest/fees earned on client balances

0.6



0.7


(14)%


1.3



1.4


(7)%

Other

0.7



0.8


(13)%


4.3



2.6


65%


$
64.0


$
74.3


(14)%

$
158.6


$
141.3


12%





Payments

Three Months Ended March 31,


Six Months Ended March 31,


(in millions)


2025




2024



%


Change



2025




2024



%


Change

Revenues:











Sales of physical commodities
$




$




—%

$




$




—%

Principal gains, net

47.7



46.5


3%


102.1



104.0


(2)%

Commission and clearing fees

1.6



1.4


14%


3.4



2.9


17%

Consulting, management, account fees

0.5



0.8


(38)%


1.8



1.7


6%

Interest income

0.5



0.6


(17)%


1.1



1.3


(15)%

Total revenues

50.3



49.3


2%


108.4



109.9


(1)%

Cost of sales of physical commodities










—%











—%

Operating revenues

50.3



49.3


2%


108.4



109.9


(1)%

Transaction-based clearing expenses

1.7



1.7


—%


3.5



3.5


—%

Introducing broker commissions

1.0



0.7


43%


1.9



1.3


46%

Interest expense






0.1


(100)%







0.1


(100)%

Net operating revenues

47.6



46.8


2%


103.0



105.0


(2)%

Variable compensation and benefits

8.8



9.5


(7)%


17.9



20.1


(11)%

Net contribution

38.8



37.3


4%


85.1



84.9


—%

Fixed compensation and benefits

7.4



7.3


1%


14.0



14.6


(4)%

Other fixed expenses

7.0



4.5


56%


12.5



9.7


29%

Bad debts, net of recoveries

(0.1
)


0.9


n/m







1.0


(100)%

Total non-variable direct expenses

14.3



12.7


13%


26.5



25.3


5%

Segment income

24.5



24.6


—%


58.6



59.6


(2)%

Allocation of overhead costs

5.7



5.2


10%


11.3



10.3


10%

Segment income, less allocation of overhead costs
$
18.8


$
19.4


(3)%

$
47.3


$
49.3


(4)%




















































































































































































Three Months Ended March 31,


Six Months Ended March 31,




2025




2024



%


Change



2025




2024



%


Change


Operating Revenues (in millions):











Payments
$
49.2


$
48.4


2%

$
106.0


$
107.8


(2)%

Other

1.1



0.9


22%


2.4



2.1


14%


$
50.3


$
49.3


2%

$
108.4


$
109.9


(1)%














Volumes and Other Select Data:


Payments ADV (millions)
$
77


$
64


20%

$
81


$
69


17%

Payments RPM
$
10,526


$
12,327


(15)%

$
10,466


$
12,453


(16)%





















































































































Three Months Ended March 31,


Six Months Ended March 31,




2025




2024



%


Change



2025




2024



%


Change


Net Operating Revenues (in millions):











Payments
$
46.5


$
45.9


1%

$
100.7


$
102.9


(2)%

Other

1.1



0.9


22%


2.3



2.1


10%


$
47.6


$
46.8


2%

$
103.0


$
105.0


(2)%





Overhead Costs and Expenses



We incur overhead costs and expenses, including certain shared services such as information technology, accounting and treasury, credit and risk, legal and compliance, and human resources and other activities. The following table provides information regarding overhead costs and expenses. The allocation of overhead costs to operating segments includes costs associated with compliance, technology, and credit and risk costs. The share of allocated costs is based on resources consumed by the relevant businesses. In addition, the allocation of human resources and occupancy costs is principally based on employee costs within the relevant businesses.

Three Months Ended March 31,


Six Months Ended March 31,


(in millions)


2025




2024



%


Change



2025




2024



%


Change

Compensation and benefits:











Variable compensation and benefits
$
15.9


$
16.4


(3)%

$
36.1


$
35.8


1%

Fixed compensation and benefits

55.5



48.7


14%


116.5



89.3


30%



71.4



65.1


10%


152.6



125.1


22%

Other expenses:











Occupancy and equipment rental

12.1



13.1


(8)%


24.2



20.4


19%

Non-trading technology and support

16.1



13.6


18%


31.4



26.6


18%

Professional fees

8.7



8.3


5%


17.4



15.8


10%

Depreciation and amortization

6.8



6.1


11%


13.2



11.6


14%

Communications

1.4



1.6


(13)%


2.9



3.2


(9)%

Selling and marketing

2.3



4.3


(47)%


3.2



5.6


(43)%

Trading systems and market information

1.8



1.5


20%


3.4



3.2


6%

Travel and business development

2.2



2.1


5%


4.8



3.8


26%

Other

1.2



3.9


(69)%


4.2



9.1


(54)%



52.6



54.5


(3)%


104.7



99.3


5%

Overhead costs and expenses

124.0



119.6


4%


257.3



224.4


15%

Allocation of overhead costs

(43.4
)


(39.4
)

10%


(86.1
)


(77.6
)

11%

Overhead costs and expense, net of allocation to operating segments
$
80.6


$
80.2


—%

$
171.2


$
146.8


17%






Balance Sheet Summary




The following table below provides a summary of asset, liability and stockholders’ equity information for the periods indicated.






























































































































































































































































<


(Unaudited) (in millions, except for share and per share amounts)

March 31, 2025


September 30, 2024

Summary asset information:



Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,307.3


$
1,269.0

Cash, securities and other assets segregated under federal and other regulations
$
2,850.3


$
2,841.2

Securities purchased under agreements to resell
$
6,917.6


$
5,201.5

Securities borrowed
$
1,803.9


$
1,662.3

Deposits with and receivables from broker-dealers, clearing organizations and counterparties, net
$
7,261.2


$
7,283.2

Receivables from clients, net and notes receivable, net
$
1,354.9


$
1,013.1

Financial instruments owned, at fair value
$
8,200.9


$
6,767.1

Physical commodities inventory, net
$
796.2


$
681.1

Property and equipment, net
$
146.3


$
143.1

Operating right of use assets
$
159.8


$
157.0

Goodwill and intangible assets, net
$
90.0


$
80.6

Other
$
394.5


$
367.1





Summary liability and stockholders’ equity information:



Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
$
569.9


$
548.8

Operating lease liabilities
$
201.9


$
195.9

Payables to clients
$
10,712.6


$
10,345.9

Payables to broker-dealers, clearing organizations and counterparties
$
578.7


$
734.2

Payables to lenders under loans
$
340.9


$
338.8

Senior secured borrowings, net
$
543.6


$
543.1

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
$
11,137.3


$
8,581.3

Securities loaned
$
1,509.9


$
1,615.9

Financial instruments sold, not yet purchased, at fair value
$
3,806.1


$
2,853.3

Stockholders’ equity
$
1,882.0


$
1,709.1