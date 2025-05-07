StoneX Group Inc. Reports 15% Increase in Quarterly Net Operating Revenues to $487.3 Million, Quarterly Net Income Up 35% to $71.7 Million

StoneX Group reported a 15% revenue increase to $487.3 million, with a 35% net income rise this quarter.
StoneX Group Inc. reported strong financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, with net operating revenues rising 15% to $487.3 million, and net income increasing 35% to $71.7 million, resulting in a return on equity of 15.7%. The quarter also saw a 29% increase in diluted earnings per share to $1.41. The company's growth has been attributed to solid performance across various product segments and an increase in market volatility, which has contributed positively to client acquisition and engagement. StoneX has also reached a definitive agreement to acquire R.J. O’Brien, a significant player in the futures brokerage space, which is expected to enhance the company’s margins and earnings upon closure in the latter half of 2025. This strategic move aligns with StoneX’s goal to strengthen its position in the global derivatives market.
Potential Positives
- Quarterly net operating revenues reached $487.3 million, demonstrating a strong increase of 15% compared to the previous year.
- Quarterly net income rose to $71.7 million, marking a significant increase of 35% year-over-year.
- Diluted earnings per share increased by 29% to $1.41, reflecting robust financial performance.
- The company announced a definitive agreement to acquire R.J. O’Brien, positioning itself as a market leader in global derivatives, which is expected to enhance margins and overall profitability.
Potential Negatives
- Concerns about the sustainability of revenue growth, as it may be largely tied to favorable market conditions that could change, particularly with the mention of "muted" market volatility historically.
- Notable decline in segment income for the Self-Directed/Retail segment, down 34%, indicating potential issues in that area of business.
- Increasing interest expenses overall, particularly related to trading activities, suggesting potential strain on profit margins moving forward.
FAQ
What are StoneX Group's quarterly revenue figures?
StoneX Group reported quarterly net operating revenues of $487.3 million, representing a 15% increase.
How much did StoneX Group's net income increase?
The company's net income increased by 35% to $71.7 million this quarter.
What is the anticipated acquisition StoneX Group announced?
StoneX Group has agreed to acquire R.J. O'Brien, the oldest U.S. futures brokerage, enhancing its market position.
What does the recent financial performance indicate about StoneX Group?
The financial performance highlights the company's growth, flexibility, and resilience amidst changing market conditions.
When will the financial results be discussed in a conference call?
A conference call to discuss the financial results is scheduled for May 8, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.
$SNEX insiders have traded $SNEX stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SEAN MICHAEL OCONNOR (Executive Vice-Chairman-Board) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 115,000 shares for an estimated $11,132,780.
- PHILIP ANDREW SMITH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 109,957 shares for an estimated $8,693,120.
- GLENN HENRY STEVENS sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,767,295
- DIEGO ROTSZTAIN (Chief Governance/Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,284 shares for an estimated $1,129,118.
- MARK LOWRY MAURER sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $508,011
- ABIGAIL H PERKINS (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,350 shares for an estimated $417,306.
- JOHN MOORE FOWLER sold 1,800 shares for an estimated $180,252
We have seen 175 institutional investors add shares of $SNEX stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PERPETUAL LTD added 846,804 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,678,889
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 498,860 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,582,192
- VAN BERKOM & ASSOCIATES INC. removed 413,448 shares (-22.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,579,158
- TIDAL INVESTMENTS LLC added 168,999 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,556,832
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 168,098 shares (+104.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,468,561
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 152,847 shares (+17.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,974,420
- NORGES BANK added 107,700 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,551,369
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SNEX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/26/2025
Quarterly Net Operating Revenues of
$487.3 million
, up
15%
Quarterly Net Income of
$71.7 million
, ROE of
15.7%
Quarterly Diluted EPS of
$1.41
per share, up
29%
NEW YORK, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. (the “Company”; NASDAQ: SNEX), a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to theglobal marketecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high touch service and deep expertise, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year 2025 second quarter ended March 31, 2025.
Sean O’Connor, the Company’s Executive Vice-Chairman of the Board, stated, “Our fiscal second quarter marked a continuation of StoneX’s sustained growth and success, with net income and diluted EPS up, 35% and 29%, respectively, driven by solid performance across a wide range of our products and segments. We believe this broad-based strength in our financial performance speaks to the resilience and adaptability of our business model in an ever-changing marketplace.
Over the last several years, though we have benefited from a rising interest rate environment, volatility, a key driver of our business, has been generally muted. Since the beginning of this fiscal year, increased market volatility, coupled with our continued strong client acquisition and engagement, has helped offset the decline in short term interest rates. If a period of sustained volatility is ahead of us, we believe this will be yet another positive driver for the continued growth in our business.
We recently announced that we reached a definitive agreement to acquire R.J. O’Brien, the oldest futures brokerage in the U.S., which we believe positions us as a market leader in global derivatives. RJO brings an attractive financial profile to StoneX, having generated approximately $766 million in revenue and approximately $170 million in EBITDA during calendar 2024. This acquisition, which we anticipate will close in the second half of 2025, is expected to enhance our margins, EPS and return on equity with the addition of nearly $6 billion in client float and approximately 190 million in annual listed derivative contract volumes.”
StoneX Group Inc. Summary Financials
Condensed consolidated financial statements for the Company will be included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Upon filing, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q will also be made available on the Company’s website at www.stonex.com.
Three Months Ended March 31,
Six Months Ended March 31,
(Unaudited) (in millions, except share and per share amounts)
2025
2024
%
Change
2025
2024
%
Change
Revenues:
Sales of physical commodities
$
35,992.6
$
21,321.9
69%
$
63,043.7
$
40,142.8
57%
Principal gains, net
300.5
281.8
7%
609.4
575.6
6%
Commission and clearing fees
164.3
136.2
21%
313.6
265.9
18%
Consulting, management, and account fees
44.3
40.2
10%
92.1
78.7
17%
Interest income
389.0
326.0
19%
767.2
616.1
25%
Total revenues
36,890.7
22,106.1
67%
64,826.0
41,679.1
56%
Cost of sales of physical commodities
35,934.7
21,287.9
69%
62,925.7
40,076.7
57%
Operating revenues
956.0
818.2
17%
1,900.3
1,602.4
19%
Transaction-based clearing expenses
91.8
78.5
17%
178.3
152.8
17%
Introducing broker commissions
45.5
42.0
8%
89.8
81.1
11%
Interest expense
316.6
259.2
22%
622.8
495.2
26%
Interest expense on corporate funding
14.8
16.2
(9)%
30.0
29.4
2%
Net operating revenues
487.3
422.3
15%
979.4
843.9
16%
Compensation and other expenses:
Variable compensation and benefits
146.7
123.7
19%
280.0
245.6
14%
Fixed compensation and benefits
120.4
110.7
9%
239.6
206.9
16%
Trading systems and market information
19.5
19.4
1%
39.5
38.1
4%
Professional fees
16.5
19.3
(15)%
35.5
35.0
1%
Non-trading technology and support
20.9
18.0
16%
40.6
34.9
16%
Occupancy and equipment rental
13.1
13.6
(4)%
26.1
21.3
23%
Selling and marketing
13.4
15.6
(14)%
25.4
27.3
(7)%
Travel and business development
7.1
7.1
—%
15.5
14.2
9%
Communications
2.1
2.3
(9)%
4.2
4.5
(7)%
Depreciation and amortization
15.6
12.3
27%
31.3
23.5
33%
Bad debts (recoveries), net
0.1
(0.4
)
n/m
1.9
(0.7
)
n/m
Other
14.8
15.3
(3)%
31.5
32.2
(2)%
Total compensation and other expenses
390.2
356.9
9%
771.1
682.8
13%
Other gains
—
6.9
(100)%
5.7
6.9
(17)%
Income before tax
97.1
72.3
34%
214.0
168.0
27%
Income tax expense
25.4
19.2
32%
57.2
45.8
25%
Net income
$
71.7
$
53.1
35%
$
156.8
$
122.2
28%
Earnings per share:
(1)
Basic
$
1.49
$
1.12
33%
$
3.26
$
2.59
26%
Diluted
$
1.41
$
1.09
29%
$
3.10
$
2.51
24%
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
(1)
Basic
46,789,431
45,710,784
2%
46,602,574
45,529,236
2%
Diluted
49,376,423
47,248,414
5%
48,981,445
47,060,608
4%
Return on equity (“ROE”)
(1)
15.7
%
14.0
%
17.5
%
16.7
%
ROE on tangible book value
(1)
16.5
%
14.8
%
18.3
%
17.7
%
n/m = not meaningful to present as a percentage
(1)
The Company calculates ROE on stated book value based on net income divided by average stockholders’ equity. For the calculation of ROE on tangible book value, the amount of goodwill and intangibles, net is excluded from stockholders’ equity.
(2)
On March 21, 2025, the Company effected a three-for-two stock dividend to stockholders of record as of March 11, 2025. The stock split increased the number of shares of common stock outstanding. All share and per share amounts have been retroactively adjusted for the stock split.
The following table presents our consolidated operating revenues by segment for the periods indicated.
Three Months Ended March 31,
Six Months Ended March 31,
(in millions)
2025
2024
%
Change
2025
2024
%
Change
Segment operating revenues represented by:
Commercial
$
248.6
$
200.5
24%
$
480.9
$
398.9
21%
Institutional
561.2
463.4
21%
1,100.8
899.1
22%
Self-Directed/Retail
93.4
102.0
(8)%
217.5
194.5
12%
Payments
50.3
49.3
2%
108.4
109.9
(1)%
Corporate
16.7
14.4
16%
27.8
23.6
18%
Eliminations
(14.2
)
(11.4
)
25%
(35.1
)
(23.6
)
49%
Operating revenues
$
956.0
$
818.2
17%
$
1,900.3
$
1,602.4
19%
The following table presents our consolidated income by segment for the periods indicated.
Three Months Ended March 31,
Six Months Ended March 31,
(in millions)
2025
2024
%
Change
2025
2024
%
Change
Segment income represented by:
Commercial
$
96.7
$
85.6
13%
$
198.9
$
172.8
15%
Institutional
86.5
61.3
41%
164.6
126.5
30%
Self-Directed/Retail
22.0
33.2
(34)%
78.9
61.9
27%
Payments
24.5
24.6
—%
58.6
59.6
(2)%
Total segment income
$
229.7
$
204.7
12%
$
501.0
$
420.8
19%
Reconciliation of segment income to income before tax:
Segment income
$
229.7
$
204.7
12%
$
501.0
$
420.8
19%
Net operating loss within Corporate
(1)
(8.6
)
(12.8
)
(33)%
(29.7
)
(28.4
)
5%
Overhead costs and expenses
(124.0
)
(119.6
)
4%
(257.3
)
(224.4
)
15%
Income before tax
$
97.1
$
72.3
34%
$
214.0
$
168.0
27%
(1)
Includes interest expense on corporate funding.
Key Operating Metrics
The tables below present operating revenues disaggregated across the key products we provide to our clients and select operating data and metrics used by management in evaluating our performance, for the periods indicated.
Three Months Ended March 31,
Six Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
%
Change
2025
2024
%
Change
Operating Revenues (in millions):
Listed derivatives
$
128.4
$
111.7
15%
$
240.2
$
220.9
9%
Over-the-counter (“OTC”) derivatives
60.3
53.0
14%
96.9
97.5
(1)%
Securities
426.7
340.7
25%
828.5
656.9
26%
FX/Contracts for difference (“CFD”) contracts
70.9
80.3
(12)%
169.5
154.9
9%
Payments
49.2
48.4
2%
106.0
107.8
(2)%
Physical contracts
72.6
45.9
58%
165.2
97.3
70%
Interest/fees earned on client balances
101.7
104.2
(2)%
209.3
202.6
3%
Other
43.7
31.0
41%
92.0
64.5
43%
Corporate
16.7
14.4
16%
27.8
23.6
18%
Eliminations
(14.2
)
(11.4
)
25%
(35.1
)
(23.6
)
49%
$
956.0
$
818.2
17%
$
1,900.3
$
1,602.4
19%
Volumes and Other Select Data:
Listed derivatives (contracts, 000’s)
61,153
53,805
14%
114,333
104,563
9%
Listed derivatives, average rate per contract (“RPC”)
(1)
$
2.02
$
1.98
2%
$
2.02
$
2.01
—%
Average client equity - listed derivatives (millions)
$
6,639
$
6,064
9%
$
6,630
$
6,117
8%
OTC derivatives (contracts, 000’s)
897
810
11%
1,756
1,625
8%
OTC derivatives, average RPC
$
68.35
$
65.66
4%
$
55.87
$
60.28
(7)%
Securities average daily volume (“ADV”) (millions)
$
8,915
$
7,473
19%
$
8,822
$
6,838
29%
Securities rate per million (“RPM”)
(2)
$
279
$
239
17%
$
258
$
265
(3)%
Average money market/FDIC sweep client balances (millions)
$
1,283
$
1,047
23%
$
1,240
$
1,054
18%
FX/CFD contracts ADV (millions)
$
11,539
$
10,453
10%
$
11,613
$
10,685
9%
FX/CFD contracts RPM
$
97
$
120
(19)%
$
115
$
114
1%
Payments ADV (millions)
$
77
$
64
20%
$
81
$
69
17%
Payments RPM
$
10,526
$
12,327
(15)%
$
10,466
$
12,453
(16)%
(1)
Give-up fee revenues, related to contract execution for clients of other FCMs, as well as cash and voice brokerage revenues are excluded from the calculation of listed derivatives, average rate per contract.
(2)
Interest expense associated with our fixed income activities is deducted from operating revenues in the calculation of Securities RPM while interest income related to securities lending is excluded.
Interest expense
Three Months Ended March 31,
Six Months Ended March 31,
(in millions)
2025
2024
%
Change
2025
2024
%
Change
Interest expense attributable to:
Trading activities:
Institutional dealer in fixed income securities
$
232.6
$
198.0
17%
$
456.2
$
370.1
23%
Securities borrowing
21.4
14.0
53%
43.4
28.6
52%
Client balances on deposit
31.1
31.4
(1)%
64.9
67.7
(4)%
Short-term financing facilities of subsidiaries and other direct interest of operating segments
31.5
15.8
99%
58.3
28.8
102%
316.6
259.2
22%
622.8
495.2
26%
Corporate funding
14.8
16.2
(9)%
30.0
29.4
2%
Total interest expense
$
331.4
$
275.4
20%
$
652.8
$
524.6
24%
The increase in interest expense attributable to fixed income securities and securities borrowing was principally due to the growth in the size of the security repo and securities lending businesses. The increase in other direct interest expense attributable to operating segments principally resulted from an increase in the activities of our physical precious metals and commodities businesses.
Net Operating Revenues
The table below presents a disaggregation of consolidated net operating revenues used by management in evaluating our performance, for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended March 31,
Six Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
%
Change
2025
2024
%
Change
Net Operating Revenues (in millions):
Listed derivatives
$
60.3
$
48.2
25%
$
110.2
$
98.6
12%
OTC derivatives
60.2
53.0
14%
96.8
97.4
(1)%
Securities
120.8
88.6
36%
222.6
184.5
21%
FX/CFD contracts
62.5
71.8
(13)%
152.8
138.0
11%
Payments
46.5
45.9
1%
100.7
102.9
(2)%
Physical contracts
48.6
36.8
32%
125.7
78.8
60%
Interest, net / fees earned on client balances
74.5
74.0
1%
151.9
137.0
11%
Other
22.5
16.8
34%
48.4
35.1
38%
Corporate
(8.6
)
(12.8
)
(33)%
(29.7
)
(28.4
)
5%
$
487.3
$
422.3
15%
$
979.4
$
843.9
16%
Variable vs. Fixed Expenses
The table below sets forth our variable expenses and non-variable expenses as a percentage of total non-interest expenses for the periods indicated.
Three Months Ended March 31,
Six Months Ended March 31,
(in millions)
2025
% of
Total
2024
% of
Total
2025
% of
Total
2024
% of
Total
Variable compensation and benefits
$
146.7
28%
$
123.7
26%
$
280.0
27%
$
245.6
27%
Transaction-based clearing expenses
91.8
17%
78.5
16%
178.3
17%
152.8
16%
Introducing broker commissions
45.5
9%
42.0
9%
89.8
9%
81.1
9%
Total variable expenses
284.0
54%
244.2
51%
548.1
53%
479.5
52%
Fixed compensation and benefits
120.4
23%
110.7
23%
239.6
23%
206.9
23%
Other fixed expenses
123.0
23%
122.9
26%
249.6
24%
231.0
25%
Bad debts (recoveries), net
0.1
—%
(0.4
)
—%
1.9
—%
(0.7
)
—%
Total non-variable expenses
243.5
46%
233.2
49%
491.1
47%
437.2
48%
Total non-interest expenses
$
527.5
100%
$
477.4
100%
$
1,039.2
100%
$
916.7
100%
Other Gains, net
The results of the six months ended March 31, 2025 included nonrecurring gains of $5.7 million resulting from proceeds received from class action settlements.
Segment Results
Our business activities are managed through four operating segments, including Commercial, Institutional, Self-Directed/Retail and Payments.
The tables below present the financial performance, a disaggregation of operating revenues, select operating data and metrics, and a disaggregation of net operating revenue used by management in evaluating the performance of our segments, for the periods indicated. Additional information on the performance of our segments will be included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the SEC.
Commercial
Three Months Ended March 31,
Six Months Ended March 31,
(in millions)
2025
2024
%
Change
2025
2024
%
Change
Revenues:
Sales of physical commodities
$
35,955.5
$
21,310.0
69%
$
62,989.2
$
40,119.5
57%
Principal gains, net
89.6
73.7
22%
156.8
150.8
4%
Commission and clearing fees
54.3
47.0
16%
103.0
91.3
13%
Consulting, management and account fees
6.6
7.1
(7)%
13.1
12.9
2%
Interest income
46.0
41.3
11%
98.9
82.6
20%
Total revenues
36,152.0
21,479.1
68%
63,361.0
40,457.1
57%
Cost of sales of physical commodities
35,903.4
21,278.6
69%
62,880.1
40,058.2
57%
Operating revenues
248.6
200.5
24%
480.9
398.9
21%
Transaction-based clearing expenses
19.1
16.9
13%
36.7
32.7
12%
Introducing broker commissions
13.1
10.9
20%
24.4
21.3
15%
Interest expense
23.1
8.5
172%
37.3
17.3
116%
Net operating revenues
193.3
164.2
18%
382.5
327.6
17%
Variable compensation and benefits
53.4
44.9
19%
96.9
81.9
18%
Net contribution
139.9
119.3
17%
285.6
245.7
16%
Fixed compensation and benefits
19.7
16.5
19%
36.7
32.0
15%
Other fixed expenses
23.8
24.0
(1)%
49.1
47.8
3%
Bad debts (recoveries), net
(0.3
)
0.1
n/m
0.9
—
n/m
Non-variable direct expenses
43.2
40.6
6%
86.7
79.8
9%
Other gain
—
6.9
(100)%
—
6.9
(100)%
Segment income
96.7
85.6
13%
198.9
172.8
15%
Allocation of overhead costs
9.9
8.9
11%
19.6
17.7
11%
Segment income, less allocation of overhead costs
$
86.8
$
76.7
13%
$
179.3
$
155.1
16%
Three Months Ended March 31,
Six Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
%
Change
2025
2024
%
Change
Operating Revenues (in millions):
Listed derivatives
$
75.5
$
59.1
28%
$
137.7
$
118.5
16%
OTC derivatives
60.3
53.0
14%
96.9
97.5
(1)%
Physical contracts
71.4
43.9
63%
161.5
94.5
71%
Interest/fees earned on client balances
34.7
38.1
(9)%
71.3
75.3
(5)%
Other
6.7
6.4
5%
13.5
13.1
3%
$
248.6
$
200.5
24%
$
480.9
$
398.9
21%
Volumes and Other Select Data:
Listed derivatives (contracts, 000’s)
11,434
9,635
19%
22,042
19,157
15%
Listed derivatives, average RPC
(1)
$
6.35
$
5.91
7%
$
6.02
$
5.94
1%
Average client equity - listed derivatives (millions)
$
1,737
$
1,684
3%
$
1,732
$
1,692
2%
OTC derivatives (contracts, 000’s)
897
810
11%
1,756
1,625
8%
OTC derivatives, average RPC
$
68.35
$
65.66
4%
$
55.87
$
60.28
(7)%
(1)
Give-up fee revenues, related to contract execution for clients of other FCMs, as well as cash and voice brokerage revenues are excluded from the calculation of listed derivatives, average RPC.
Three Months Ended March 31,
Six Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
%
Change
2025
2024
%
Change
Net Operating Revenues (in millions):
Listed derivatives
$
46.6
$
34.3
36%
$
83.9
$
71.1
18%
OTC derivatives
60.2
53.0
—%
96.8
97.4
(1)%
Physical contracts
47.6
35.0
36%
122.4
76.3
60%
Interest/fees earned on client balances
32.1
35.2
(9)%
65.9
69.5
(5)%
Other
6.8
6.7
1%
13.5
13.3
2%
$
193.3
$
164.2
18%
$
382.5
$
327.6
17%
Institutional
Three Months Ended March 31,
Six Months Ended March 31,
(in millions)
2025
2024
%
Change
2025
2024
%
Change
Revenues:
Sales of physical commodities
$
—
$
—
—%
$
—
$
—
—%
Principal gains, net
107.9
97.6
11%
216.5
200.8
8%
Commission and clearing fees
95.4
74.8
28%
181.1
148.1
22%
Consulting, management and account fees
20.5
17.7
16%
40.8
35.0
17%
Interest income
337.4
273.3
23%
662.4
515.2
29%
Total revenues
561.2
463.4
21%
1,100.8
899.1
22%
Cost of sales of physical commodities
—
—
—%
—
—
—%
Operating revenues
561.2
463.4
21%
1,100.8
899.1
22%
Transaction-based clearing expenses
67.1
56.0
20%
130.1
108.9
19%
Introducing broker commissions
7.2
8.0
(10)%
15.3
15.7
(3)%
Interest expense
295.9
249.6
19%
590.4
476.1
24%
Net operating revenues
191.0
149.8
28%
365.0
298.4
22%
Variable compensation and benefits
62.5
47.3
32%
118.7
95.7
24%
Net contribution
128.5
102.5
25%
246.3
202.7
22%
Fixed compensation and benefits
21.8
20.4
7%
40.4
36.8
10%
Other fixed expenses
20.3
22.2
(9)%
42.7
41.2
4%
Bad debts (recoveries), net
(0.1
)
(1.4
)
(93)%
(0.1
)
(1.8
)
(94)%
Non-variable direct expenses
42.0
41.2
2%
83.0
76.2
9%
Other gain
—
—
—%
1.3
—
n/m
Segment income
86.5
61.3
41%
$
164.6
$
126.5
30%
Allocation of overhead costs
15.1
13.3
14%
29.9
26.1
15%
Segment income, less allocation of overhead costs
$
71.4
$
48.0
49%
$
134.7
$
100.4
34%
Three Months Ended March 31,
Six Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
%
Change
2025
2024
%
Change
Operating Revenues (in millions):
Listed derivatives
$
52.9
$
52.6
1%
$
102.5
$
102.4
—%
Securities
398.8
314.9
27%
772.3
608.5
27%
FX contracts
7.9
7.6
4%
17.5
15.6
12%
Interest/fees earned on client balances
66.4
65.4
2%
136.7
125.9
9%
Other
35.2
22.9
54%
71.8
46.7
54%
$
561.2
$
463.4
21%
$
1,100.8
$
899.1
22%
Volumes and Other Select Data:
Listed derivatives (contracts, 000’s)
49,719
44,170
13%
92,291
85,406
8%
Listed derivatives, average RPC
(1)
$
1.02
$
1.12
(9)%
$
1.07
$
1.12
(4)%
Average client equity - listed derivatives (millions)
$
4,902
$
4,380
12%
$
4,898
$
4,425
11%
Securities ADV (millions)
$
8,915
$
7,473
19%
$
8,822
$
6,838
29%
Securities RPM
(2)
$
279
$
239
17%
$
258
$
265
(3)%
Average money market/FDIC sweep client balances (millions)
$
1,283
$
1,047
23%
$
1,240
$
1,054
18%
FX contracts ADV (millions)
$
2,948
$
4,065
(27)%
$
3,524
$
4,017
(12)%
FX contracts RPM
$
41
$
30
37%
$
38
$
32
19%
(1)
Give-up fees, related to contract execution for clients of other FCMs, are excluded from the calculation of listed derivatives, average RPC.
(2)
Interest expense associated with our fixed income activities is deducted from operating revenues in the calculation of Securities RPM, while interest income related to securities lending is excluded.
Three Months Ended March 31,
Six Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
%
Change
2025
2024
%
Change
Net Operating Revenues (in millions):
Listed derivatives
$
13.7
$
13.9
(1)%
$
26.3
$
27.5
(4)%
Securities
114.5
82.8
38%
210.1
174.2
21%
FX contracts
7.1
6.6
8%
15.6
13.5
16%
Interest/fees earned on client balances
41.8
38.1
10%
84.7
66.1
28%
Other
13.9
8.4
65%
28.3
17.1
65%
$
191.0
$
149.8
28%
$
365.0
$
298.4
22%
Self-Directed/Retail
Three Months Ended March 31,
Six Months Ended March 31,
(in millions)
2025
2024
%
Change
2025
2024
%
Change
Revenues:
Sales of physical commodities
$
37.1
$
11.9
212%
$
54.5
$
23.3
134%
Principal gains, net
50.2
61.8
(19)%
129.7
117.4
10%
Commission and clearing fees
13.7
13.7
—%
27.2
24.9
9%
Consulting, management and account fees
16.0
13.9
15%
35.3
28.0
26%
Interest income
7.7
10.0
(23)%
16.4
19.4
(15)%
Total revenues
124.7
111.3
12%
263.1
213.0
24%
Cost of sales of physical commodities
31.3
9.3
237%
45.6
18.5
146%
Operating revenues
93.4
102.0
(8)%
217.5
194.5
12%
Transaction-based clearing expenses
3.2
3.5
(9)%
6.6
7.0
(6)%
Introducing broker commissions
24.2
22.4
8%
48.2
42.8
13%
Interest expense
2.0
1.8
11%
4.1
3.4
21%
Net operating revenues
64.0
74.3
(14)%
158.6
141.3
12%
Variable compensation and benefits
4.6
4.4
5%
7.6
8.8
(14)%
Net contribution
59.4
69.9
(15)%
151.0
132.5
14%
Fixed compensation and benefits
8.9
11.3
(21)%
18.3
21.6
(15)%
Other fixed expenses
27.9
25.4
10%
57.1
48.9
17%
Bad debts, net of recoveries
0.6
—
n/m
1.1
0.1
n/m
Non-variable direct expenses
37.4
36.7
2%
76.5
70.6
8%
Other gain
—
—
—%
4.4
—
n/m
Segment income
22.0
33.2
(34)%
78.9
61.9
27%
Allocation of overhead costs
12.7
12.0
6%
25.3
23.5
8%
Segment income, less allocation of overhead costs
$
9.3
$
21.2
(56)%
$
53.6
$
38.4
40%
Three Months Ended March 31,
Six Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
%
Change
2025
2024
%
Change
Operating Revenues (in millions):
Securities
$
27.9
$
25.8
8%
$
56.2
$
48.4
16%
FX/CFD contracts
63.0
72.7
(13)%
152.0
139.3
9%
Physical contracts
1.2
2.0
(40)%
3.7
2.8
32%
Interest/fees earned on client balances
0.6
0.7
(14)%
1.3
1.4
(7)%
Other
0.7
0.8
(13)%
4.3
2.6
65%
$
93.4
$
102.0
(8)%
$
217.5
$
194.5
12%
Volumes and Other Select Data:
FX/CFD contracts ADV (millions)
$
8,591
$
6,388
34%
$
8,089
$
6,668
21%
FX/CFD contracts RPM
$
116
$
177
(34)%
$
149
$
164
(9)%
Three Months Ended March 31,
Six Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
%
Change
2025
2024
%
Change
Net Operating Revenues (in millions):
Securities
$
6.3
$
5.8
9%
$
12.5
$
10.3
21%
FX/CFD contracts
55.4
65.2
(15)%
137.2
124.5
10%
Physical contracts
1.0
1.8
(44)%
3.3
2.5
32%
Interest/fees earned on client balances
0.6
0.7
(14)%
1.3
1.4
(7)%
Other
0.7
0.8
(13)%
4.3
2.6
65%
$
64.0
$
74.3
(14)%
$
158.6
$
141.3
12%
Payments
Three Months Ended March 31,
Six Months Ended March 31,
(in millions)
2025
2024
%
Change
2025
2024
%
Change
Revenues:
Sales of physical commodities
$
—
$
—
—%
$
—
$
—
—%
Principal gains, net
47.7
46.5
3%
102.1
104.0
(2)%
Commission and clearing fees
1.6
1.4
14%
3.4
2.9
17%
Consulting, management, account fees
0.5
0.8
(38)%
1.8
1.7
6%
Interest income
0.5
0.6
(17)%
1.1
1.3
(15)%
Total revenues
50.3
49.3
2%
108.4
109.9
(1)%
Cost of sales of physical commodities
—
—
—%
—
—
—%
Operating revenues
50.3
49.3
2%
108.4
109.9
(1)%
Transaction-based clearing expenses
1.7
1.7
—%
3.5
3.5
—%
Introducing broker commissions
1.0
0.7
43%
1.9
1.3
46%
Interest expense
—
0.1
(100)%
—
0.1
(100)%
Net operating revenues
47.6
46.8
2%
103.0
105.0
(2)%
Variable compensation and benefits
8.8
9.5
(7)%
17.9
20.1
(11)%
Net contribution
38.8
37.3
4%
85.1
84.9
—%
Fixed compensation and benefits
7.4
7.3
1%
14.0
14.6
(4)%
Other fixed expenses
7.0
4.5
56%
12.5
9.7
29%
Bad debts, net of recoveries
(0.1
)
0.9
n/m
—
1.0
(100)%
Total non-variable direct expenses
14.3
12.7
13%
26.5
25.3
5%
Segment income
24.5
24.6
—%
58.6
59.6
(2)%
Allocation of overhead costs
5.7
5.2
10%
11.3
10.3
10%
Segment income, less allocation of overhead costs
$
18.8
$
19.4
(3)%
$
47.3
$
49.3
(4)%
Three Months Ended March 31,
Six Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
%
Change
2025
2024
%
Change
Operating Revenues (in millions):
Payments
$
49.2
$
48.4
2%
$
106.0
$
107.8
(2)%
Other
1.1
0.9
22%
2.4
2.1
14%
$
50.3
$
49.3
2%
$
108.4
$
109.9
(1)%
Volumes and Other Select Data:
Payments ADV (millions)
$
77
$
64
20%
$
81
$
69
17%
Payments RPM
$
10,526
$
12,327
(15)%
$
10,466
$
12,453
(16)%
Three Months Ended March 31,
Six Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
%
Change
2025
2024
%
Change
Net Operating Revenues (in millions):
Payments
$
46.5
$
45.9
1%
$
100.7
$
102.9
(2)%
Other
1.1
0.9
22%
2.3
2.1
10%
$
47.6
$
46.8
2%
$
103.0
$
105.0
(2)%
Overhead Costs and Expenses
We incur overhead costs and expenses, including certain shared services such as information technology, accounting and treasury, credit and risk, legal and compliance, and human resources and other activities. The following table provides information regarding overhead costs and expenses. The allocation of overhead costs to operating segments includes costs associated with compliance, technology, and credit and risk costs. The share of allocated costs is based on resources consumed by the relevant businesses. In addition, the allocation of human resources and occupancy costs is principally based on employee costs within the relevant businesses.
Three Months Ended March 31,
Six Months Ended March 31,
(in millions)
2025
2024
%
Change
2025
2024
%
Change
Compensation and benefits:
Variable compensation and benefits
$
15.9
$
16.4
(3)%
$
36.1
$
35.8
1%
Fixed compensation and benefits
55.5
48.7
14%
116.5
89.3
30%
71.4
65.1
10%
152.6
125.1
22%
Other expenses:
Occupancy and equipment rental
12.1
13.1
(8)%
24.2
20.4
19%
Non-trading technology and support
16.1
13.6
18%
31.4
26.6
18%
Professional fees
8.7
8.3
5%
17.4
15.8
10%
Depreciation and amortization
6.8
6.1
11%
13.2
11.6
14%
Communications
1.4
1.6
(13)%
2.9
3.2
(9)%
Selling and marketing
2.3
4.3
(47)%
3.2
5.6
(43)%
Trading systems and market information
1.8
1.5
20%
3.4
3.2
6%
Travel and business development
2.2
2.1
5%
4.8
3.8
26%
Other
1.2
3.9
(69)%
4.2
9.1
(54)%
52.6
54.5
(3)%
104.7
99.3
5%
Overhead costs and expenses
124.0
119.6
4%
257.3
224.4
15%
Allocation of overhead costs
(43.4
)
(39.4
)
10%
(86.1
)
(77.6
)
11%
Overhead costs and expense, net of allocation to operating segments
$
80.6
$
80.2
—%
$
171.2
$
146.8
17%
Balance Sheet Summary
The following table below provides a summary of asset, liability and stockholders’ equity information for the periods indicated.
(Unaudited) (in millions, except for share and per share amounts)
March 31, 2025
September 30, 2024
Summary asset information:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,307.3
$
1,269.0
Cash, securities and other assets segregated under federal and other regulations
$
2,850.3
$
2,841.2
Securities purchased under agreements to resell
$
6,917.6
$
5,201.5
Securities borrowed
$
1,803.9
$
1,662.3
Deposits with and receivables from broker-dealers, clearing organizations and counterparties, net
$
7,261.2
$
7,283.2
Receivables from clients, net and notes receivable, net
$
1,354.9
$
1,013.1
Financial instruments owned, at fair value
$
8,200.9
$
6,767.1
Physical commodities inventory, net
$
796.2
$
681.1
Property and equipment, net
$
146.3
$
143.1
Operating right of use assets
$
159.8
$
157.0
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
$
90.0
$
80.6
Other
$
394.5
$
367.1
Summary liability and stockholders’ equity information:
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
$
569.9
$
548.8
Operating lease liabilities
$
201.9
$
195.9
Payables to clients
$
10,712.6
$
10,345.9
Payables to broker-dealers, clearing organizations and counterparties
$
578.7
$
734.2
Payables to lenders under loans
$
340.9
$
338.8
Senior secured borrowings, net
$
543.6
$
543.1
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
$
11,137.3
$
8,581.3
Securities loaned
$
1,509.9
$
1,615.9
Financial instruments sold, not yet purchased, at fair value
$
3,806.1
$
2,853.3
Stockholders’ equity
$
1,882.0
$
1,709.1