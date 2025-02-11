StoneX Group Inc. Partners with Fiserv to Enhance Cross-Border Payments for Financial Institutions

StoneX Payments partners with Fiserv to enhance cross-border payment services for community banks and credit unions.

Quiver AI Summary

StoneX Group Inc. has partnered with Fiserv, Inc. to enhance cross-border payments for financial institutions through StoneX's Payments Division. This collaboration allows community banks and credit unions to access StoneX's advanced infrastructure via Fiserv’s Payments Exchange Services, improving global payment capabilities and offering competitive pricing and transparency. The partnership aims to address the needs of financial institutions looking to provide international payment solutions for their diverse client base, which includes businesses and individuals with global requirements. StoneX emphasizes that this partnership will elevate the services available to smaller institutions, traditionally dominated by larger banks, ultimately enhancing client retention and creating new revenue streams.

Potential Positives

Partnership with Fiserv enhances StoneX Payments' cross-border payment capabilities, allowing community banks and credit unions access to institutional-grade infrastructure.

This collaboration aims to significantly reduce costs and improve payment fulfillment speed, enhancing the overall client experience in the payment lifecycle.

The partnership enables financial institutions to provide competitive international payment services, meeting the diverse needs of their client base and potentially increasing client retention and new revenue streams.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not disclose any specific financial details or projected outcomes from the partnership, which may raise concerns about the effectiveness or profitability of the initiative.

There is no mention of how StoneX Payments plans to handle competition from other financial service providers, which could suggest a lack of a clear competitive strategy.

The focus on community banks and credit unions may indicate a reliance on a niche market, potentially limiting growth opportunities compared to larger financial institutions that serve broader client bases.

FAQ

What is the partnership between StoneX and Fiserv about?

StoneX Payments has partnered with Fiserv to enhance cross-border payment solutions for financial institutions.

How will this partnership benefit community banks and credit unions?

The partnership provides access to advanced payment infrastructure, improving global reach and competitive pricing for community banks and credit unions.

What services does Fiserv offer in this collaboration?

Fiserv offers Payments Exchange Services, enabling real-time payments and a range of foreign exchange capabilities.

What advantages does StoneX's infrastructure provide?

StoneX's infrastructure streamlines cross-border payments, reduces costs, speeds up transactions, and enhances transparency in the payment process.

Why are international payment services important for financial institutions?

They are essential for meeting diverse client needs, including businesses and high-net-worth individuals with global requirements.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SNEX Insider Trading Activity

$SNEX insiders have traded $SNEX stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SEAN MICHAEL OCONNOR (CEO/President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 77,500 shares for an estimated $7,768,456 .

. DIEGO ROTSZTAIN (Chief Governance/Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,284 shares for an estimated $1,129,118 .

. MARK LOWRY MAURER sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $508,011

ABIGAIL H PERKINS (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,350 shares for an estimated $417,306 .

. PHILIP ANDREW SMITH sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $341,522

JOHN MOORE FOWLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,400 shares for an estimated $229,248.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SNEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $SNEX stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. (“StoneX”; NASDAQ: SNEX) announced that its Payments Division (“StoneX Payments”) has entered into a partnership with Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI) to extend its advanced cross-border payments offering to financial institutions. In conjunction with Fiserv’s Payments Exchange Services, community banks and credit unions will have an opportunity to directly leverage StoneX’s institutional-grade infrastructure, resulting in dramatically improved global reach, ultra-competitive pricing, and robust transparency across cross-border payment lifecycles.





Payments Exchange Services from Fiserv is a flexible, web-based platform for completing end-to-end, real-time payments 24/7/365 through the RTP® Network from The Clearing House and the US Federal Reserve’s FedNow® Service, while also offering a range of foreign exchange and global payment capabilities.





“This partnership with Fiserv is a key part of our broader strategic vision to expand StoneX Payments’ reach and enhance cross-border money movement for financial institutions globally,” said Thiago Vieira, Global Head of StoneX Payments. “This collaboration represents a significant opportunity for banks and credit unions to obtain enhanced capabilities that have traditionally been reserved for only the world's largest financial institutions.”





StoneX’s broad global coverage eliminates redundancies and streamlines processes associated with legacy systems and networks, which are reliant on multiple intermediaries to facilitate international transfers. This approach can result in significant cost reduction, faster payment fulfillment, and an enhanced client experience throughout the payment lifecycle.





“Over time, through our close work with community banks and credit unions, we've recognized the critical need for a more competitive offering compared to what the market has traditionally provided,” said Stephen Kuhl, Managing Director, Financial Institutions for StoneX Payments. “Our platform empowers financial institutions to significantly elevate their client offering with a global payments solution and leverage multiple benefits, including improved client retention, new revenue streams, and enhanced competitiveness. Community banks and credit unions increasingly have realized that offering international payments services is essential to meeting the needs of their diverse client base, including businesses, high-net-worth clients, and individuals at large with global requirements.”





“At Fiserv, we recognize that foreign exchange and international payments are an invaluable part of community banks' and credit unions' product suites. It is imperative that they offer capabilities on par with the broader competitive landscape,” said Justin Jackson, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Payment Solutions at Fiserv. “We look forward to partnering with StoneX to bring their comprehensive service offering to this segment.”







About Fiserv:







Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a Fortune 500 company, aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of Fortune® World’s Most Admired Companies™. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.







About StoneX:







StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to theglobal marketecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high-touch service, and deep expertise. The company strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, products, and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments, and improve their business performance. A Fortune 100 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its 4,300+ employees serve more than 54,000 commercial, institutional, and global payments clients, and more than 400,000 retail accounts, from more than 80 offices spread across six continents.







NASDAQ: SNEX











www.stonex.com











For more information contact:







Stephen Kuhl, Managing Director: Financial Institutions





Stephen.kuhl@stonex.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.