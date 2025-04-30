StoneX Group Inc. Announces Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results Release Schedule

StoneX Group Inc. will announce its fiscal Q2 2025 results on May 7, 2025, with a conference call on May 8.

$SNEX Insider Trading Activity

$SNEX insiders have traded $SNEX stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILIP ANDREW SMITH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 102,500 shares for an estimated $7,997,713 .

. SEAN MICHAEL OCONNOR (CEO/President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 77,500 shares for an estimated $7,768,456 .

. GLENN HENRY STEVENS sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,767,295

DIEGO ROTSZTAIN (Chief Governance/Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,284 shares for an estimated $1,129,118 .

. MARK LOWRY MAURER sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $508,011

ABIGAIL H PERKINS (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,350 shares for an estimated $417,306 .

. JOHN MOORE FOWLER sold 1,800 shares for an estimated $180,252

$SNEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 173 institutional investors add shares of $SNEX stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SNEX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SNEX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/26/2025

Full Release



NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX) today announced that it will release its fiscal 2025 second quarter results after the market close on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Management will host a conference call on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review the Company's 2025 fiscal second quarter results.





A live web cast of the conference call as well as additional information to review during the call will be made available in PDF form at



https://www.stonex.com



. Participants can also access the call via





https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIcee2351db2614b049aa108c318550f21





approximately ten minutes prior to the start time. Participants may preregister for the conference call





here





.





For those who cannot access the live broadcast, a replay of the call will be available at



https://www.stonex.com



.







About StoneX Group Inc.







StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to theglobal marketecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high touch service and deep expertise. The Company strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, product and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments and improve their business performance. A Fortune-500 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ:SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its more than 4,700 employees serve more than 54,000 commercial, institutional, and global payments clients, and more than 400,000 self-directed/retail accounts, from more than 80 offices spread across six continents. Further information on the Company is available at



www.stonex.com



.





CONTACT: StoneX Group Inc.





Investor Inquiries:





Kevin Murphy





(212) 403 - 7296







kevin.murphy@stonex.com











SNEX-G



