StoneX Group Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire The Benchmark Company, Enhancing Capital Markets Offerings

StoneX Group Inc. has agreed to acquire The Benchmark Company, enhancing its equity research and investment banking capabilities.

Quiver AI Summary

StoneX Group Inc. has announced its agreement to acquire The Benchmark Company, a full-service investment banking firm, to enhance its equity and debt capital markets offerings. This acquisition will bolster StoneX's equity research and investment banking capabilities, leveraging Benchmark’s established sales and trading platform and experienced team. Richard Messina, Benchmark’s CEO, will continue to lead the division post-acquisition. The deal aims to provide better market insights and solutions for institutional and commercial clients globally. Completion of the transaction awaits regulatory approval. StoneX, a Fortune 100 company based in New York, connects clients to theglobal marketecosystem through its extensive financial services network.

Potential Positives

StoneX has signed a strategic acquisition deal to acquire The Benchmark Company, enhancing its offerings in equity and debt capital markets.

The acquisition will significantly elevate StoneX's capabilities in equity research and investment banking, positioning the company for greater success in global capital markets.

Benchmark's established reputation and expertise in investment banking and equity research are expected to drive significant value for StoneX's clients and accelerate its growth trajectory.

The addition of Benchmark strengthens StoneX's research and expertise in the expanding debt capital markets, leveraging a global distribution network to enhance client service.

Potential Negatives

Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions, which introduces uncertainty regarding the deal's finalization.



The acquisition may lead to integration challenges between StoneX and Benchmark, which could affect operational efficiency in the short term.



The press release does not specify the financial terms of the acquisition, leaving stakeholders uncertain about the impact on StoneX’s financial position.

FAQ

What is the significance of StoneX acquiring The Benchmark Company?

The acquisition strengthens StoneX’s equity and debt capital markets offerings, enhancing research and investment banking capabilities.

Who is the CEO of The Benchmark Company?

Richard Messina is the Founder and CEO of The Benchmark Company and will continue to lead the division within StoneX.

How long has The Benchmark Company been in operation?

The Benchmark Company has been delivering exceptional client service for over 35 years since its founding in 1988.

What improvements will clients see from this acquisition?

Clients will benefit from enhanced market insights, superior execution, and comprehensive solutions in both equity research and investment banking.

Where is StoneX Group Inc. headquartered?

StoneX Group Inc. is headquartered in New York City, serving clients from more than 70 offices across six continents.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SNEX Insider Trading Activity

$SNEX insiders have traded $SNEX stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SEAN MICHAEL OCONNOR (CEO/President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 77,500 shares for an estimated $7,768,456 .

. GLENN HENRY STEVENS sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,767,295

DIEGO ROTSZTAIN (Chief Governance/Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,284 shares for an estimated $1,129,118 .

. MARK LOWRY MAURER sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $508,011

ABIGAIL H PERKINS (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,350 shares for an estimated $417,306 .

. PHILIP ANDREW SMITH sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $341,522

JOHN MOORE FOWLER sold 1,800 shares for an estimated $180,252

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SNEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 153 institutional investors add shares of $SNEX stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. (the “Company”; NASDAQ: SNEX) has signed an agreement to acquire The Benchmark Company, LLC (“Benchmark”). This strategic acquisition will strengthen StoneX’s offerings in equity and debt capital markets, with significant enhancements in equity research and investment banking.





The Benchmark Company is a full-service investment banking firm offering a robust sales and trading platform, award-winning equity research, and a highly experienced investment banking team. Headquartered in New York City and operating nationwide, Benchmark has been delivering exceptional client service, market access, and deep market and industry expertise for over 35 years. Richard Messina, Founder and CEO of Benchmark, will continue in his role, leading the division within StoneX.







Jacob Rappaport, Global Head of Equities at StoneX, commented:







“The acquisition of Benchmark establishes a franchise-level equity research and investment banking platform at StoneX, significantly elevating our equities capabilities. This strategic move strengthens our ability to deliver deep market insights, superior execution, and comprehensive solutions to institutional and commercial clients in global capital markets.”







Richard Messina, Founder and CEO of Benchmark, added:







“By integrating StoneX’s exceptional capabilities and global reach, we can amplify our legacy platform and drive significant value for our clients. This marks an exciting new chapter of growth for Benchmark, with a shared commitment to accelerating StoneX’s impressive growth trajectory.”







Anthony Di Ciollo, Global Head of Fixed Income at StoneX, stated:







“The addition of Benchmark’s research and expertise significantly enhances our expanding debt capital markets offering. This partnership will leverage our extensive global fixed income distribution network and drive mutual success, delivering even greater value to our clients worldwide.”





Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.







About StoneX Group Inc.







StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to theglobal marketecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high touch service and deep expertise. The Company strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, product and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments and improve their business performance. A Fortune 100 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ:SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its more than 4,400 employees serve more than 54,000 commercial, institutional, and payments clients, and more than 400,000 retail accounts, from more than 70 offices spread across six continents. Further information on the Company is available at



www.stonex.com



.







About The Benchmark Company







Founded in 1988 and headquartered in New York City, The Benchmark Company, LLC, is an institutionally focused firm specializing in research, sales and trading, and investment banking services. With operations across the United States, Benchmark is dedicated to promoting client success by delivering superior service, market access, and in-depth industry expertise. Further information on the Company is available at



www.benchmarkcompany.com



.





Inquiries please contact:





Jacob Rappaport at



jake.rappaport@stonex.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.