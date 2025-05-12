StoneX Group Inc. Acquires Plantureux et Associés to Strengthen Presence in European Agricultural Commodities Market

StoneX Group Inc. acquires Paris-based brokerage Plantureux, enhancing its presence in the European agricultural commodities market.

StoneX Group Inc. announced it has agreed to acquire Plantureux et Associés, a Paris-based brokerage firm specializing in agricultural commodities. This acquisition aims to strengthen StoneX's presence in France, which is a key market for agricultural products in Europe. With nearly 40 years of expertise, Plantureux is well-regarded in the French cereal market and brings strong industry relationships to StoneX. Completion of the deal is pending regulatory approval. Company executives noted that this move will enhance local service capabilities and is part of StoneX's broader growth strategy in Europe. Xavier Durand-Viel of Plantureux expressed excitement about joining StoneX and expanding their service capacity while maintaining their local expertise.

The acquisition of Plantureux et Associés strengthens StoneX's strategic position in the French agricultural commodities market, enhancing its presence in Europe's leading grain-producing region.

Plantureux brings nearly 40 years of industry experience and strong relationships in the French cereal market, which will enhance StoneX's localized expertise and service offerings.

This transaction aligns with StoneX's European growth strategy, following previous investments that have expanded its capabilities in the region, thereby demonstrating a commitment to market expansion and client service improvement.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions, which introduces uncertainty regarding the finalization of the deal.



The press release does not disclose the financial terms of the acquisition, leaving stakeholders uninformed about the potential impact on the company's financial health.



The emphasis on localized expertise and high-touch service may indicate that the company perceives deficiencies in their current operations in Europe, suggesting a potential weakness that the acquisition aims to address.

What is the recent acquisition by StoneX Group Inc.?

StoneX Group Inc. has announced the acquisition of Plantureux et Associés, a brokerage firm specializing in agricultural commodities in France.

Why is the acquisition of Plantureux significant?

This acquisition provides StoneX with a strategic foothold in France, Europe's leading grain-producing region, enhancing its agricultural market capabilities.

What expertise does Plantureux bring to StoneX?

Plantureux has nearly 40 years of experience in agricultural commodities and established relationships in the French cereal market.

How does this acquisition fit into StoneX's growth strategy?

The acquisition is a key step in StoneX's European growth strategy, strengthening its local presence and service in the agricultural commodities market.

What are the next steps following this acquisition announcement?

The completion of the acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions before it can be finalized.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



LONDON, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX); today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, StoneX Financial Europe GmbH, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Plantureux et Associés (“Plantureux”), a Paris-based brokerage firm specializing in agricultural commodities across both the physical and derivatives markets. The acquisition will provide StoneX with a strategic foothold in the French agricultural commodities market – Europe’s leading grain producing region.





With nearly 40 years of experience in agricultural commodities, Plantureux is a respected intermediary in the French cereal market, known for its deep knowledge of the industry and its strong relationships between both buyer and seller.





Completion of the acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.







Ramon Martul



, Chief Executive at StoneX Europe, commented:





"As Europe’s largest grain producer, France represents a critical link in the global agricultural value chain. This acquisition will enhance our ability to deliver localized expertise and high-touch service to our clients."







Brett Phillpott



, Head of Exchange Traded Futures and Options at StoneX, remarked:





"This acquisition marks a key step in our European growth strategy and will give us a strong local presence in France—an essential market for grains and commodities—and strengthen our ability to serve clients across the region."







Liam Fenton



, Global Head of Dairy and Food Group at StoneX added:





“The acquisition of Plantureux will significantly strengthen our position in the European agricultural commodities market. We look forward to working closely with clients in France and across the region.”







Xavier Durand-Viel,



President of Plantureux et Associés, stated:





"We are proud to join the StoneX Group and look forward to accelerating our growth as part of a global platform. This transaction enhances our ability to serve clients while preserving the local relationships and expertise that define our business."





This acquisition follows a series of strategic investments by StoneX Group in Europe. Earlier this year, StoneX Group expanded its fixed income capabilities in Europe through the successful acquisition of Octo Finances SA.







About StoneX Group Inc.







StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to theglobal marketecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high-touch service, and deep expertise. The Company strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, products, and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments, and improve their business performance. A Fortune-100 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its more than 4,700 employees serve more than 54,000 commercial, institutional, and payments clients, as well as more than 400,000 self-directed/retail accounts, from more than 80 offices spread across six continents. Further information on the Company is available at



www.stonex.com



.





SNEX-G



