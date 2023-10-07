StoneX Group (FRA:I4F) Price Target Increased by 6.51% to 107.03

The average one-year price target for StoneX Group (FRA:I4F) has been revised to 107.03 / share. This is an increase of 6.51% from the prior estimate of 100.49 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 105.98 to a high of 110.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.27% from the latest reported closing price of 90.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 501 funds or institutions reporting positions in StoneX Group. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 5.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to I4F is 0.23%, a decrease of 9.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.21% to 17,588K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,242K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,280K shares, representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in I4F by 24.63% over the last quarter.

Van Berkom & Associates holds 915K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 874K shares, representing an increase of 4.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in I4F by 17.51% over the last quarter.

Nine Ten Capital Management holds 762K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AltraVue Capital holds 623K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 621K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in I4F by 2.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 548K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 546K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in I4F by 25.61% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.