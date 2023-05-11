StoneX Group (FRA:I4F) Price Target Decreased by 5.02% to 102.81

The average one-year price target for StoneX Group (FRA:I4F) has been revised to 102.81 / share. This is an decrease of 5.02% from the prior estimate of 108.25 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 101.80 to a high of 105.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.81% from the latest reported closing price of 78.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 547 funds or institutions reporting positions in StoneX Group. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 10.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to I4F is 0.22%, a decrease of 7.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.83% to 17,263K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,276K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,262K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in I4F by 5.71% over the last quarter.

Van Berkom & Associates holds 874K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 787K shares, representing an increase of 9.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in I4F by 104,015.32% over the last quarter.

Nine Ten Capital Management holds 793K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 967K shares, representing a decrease of 21.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in I4F by 7.26% over the last quarter.

AltraVue Capital holds 782K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 884K shares, representing a decrease of 13.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in I4F by 99.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 536K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 504K shares, representing an increase of 6.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in I4F by 12.90% over the last quarter.

