StoneX Group CEO Philip Smith Discusses Gold Market Volatility and Tariff Uncertainties on Sky News Arabia

Philip Smith discussesgold marketdisruptions and pricing disparities on Sky News Arabia, citing tariff uncertainty and increased U.S. imports.

Quiver AI Summary

Philip Smith, CEO of StoneX Group, shared insights on the impact of tariff uncertainties andgold marketvolatility during a recent appearance on Sky News Arabia. He highlighted a significant pricing disconnect between New York futures contracts and the London OTC market, which he believes has been disrupting market efficiency, with discrepancies ranging from $25 to $30 per ounce. Smith noted a substantial influx of over 2,000 tons of physical gold into the U.S. in recent weeks and expressed caution in making gold price predictions, attributing ongoing discrepancies to unclear tariff policies from the Trump administration. He emphasized that once clarity is achieved, gold markets could stabilize. Additionally, he mentioned StoneX’s capabilities in supporting institutions facing challenges in accessing physical gold amidst these uncertainties.

Potential Positives

Philip Smith, CEO of StoneX Group, provided expert insights on Sky News Arabia regarding the significant pricing disconnect in thegold market highlighting his thought leadership and visibility in the industry.

He indicated a substantial surge of over 2,000 tons of physical gold moving into the United States, suggesting strong demand and opportunities for StoneX's Precious Metals division to facilitate these transactions.

Smith emphasized StoneX's strategic positioning to support large banks and financial institutions, indicating the company's capability to navigate current market uncertainties and reinforce client relationships.

Potential Negatives

Philip Smith's acknowledgment of a significant pricing disconnect between New York futures contracts and the London OTC physical market raises concerns about the market's overall efficiency, which could undermine investor confidence in StoneX Group's market position.

The caution expressed by Smith regarding the unpredictability of gold prices and the expectation that discrepancies will not narrow until clarity on tariff policies is established may indicate volatility and instability for the company's gold-related services.

Concerns raised about Trump's tariff policies and their potential to distort gold prices could reflect negatively on the company's ability to manage risks in uncertain market conditions, affecting client trust and engagement.

FAQ

What insights did Philip Smith share aboutgold marketvolatility?

Philip Smith highlighted significant pricing disconnects and uncertainty due to Trump’s tariff policies affectinggold marketefficiency.

How much physical gold has moved into the US recently?

Smith noted an estimated over 2,000 tons of physical gold has flowed into the US in the past two months.

What is the price disconnect between New York and London gold markets?

The disconnect ranges from $25 to $30 an ounce, impacting overallgold marketefficiency significantly.

How do tariffs affect gold prices according to Smith?

Smith believes ambiguity over tariffs creates distortion in gold prices until there is greater clarity from the administration.

What services does StoneX's Precious Metals division provide?

StoneX offers physical trading, financial derivatives, vaulting, and storage services for clients navigatinggold marketuncertainties.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SNEX Insider Trading Activity

$SNEX insiders have traded $SNEX stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SEAN MICHAEL OCONNOR (CEO/President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 77,500 shares for an estimated $7,768,456 .

. GLENN HENRY STEVENS sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,767,295

DIEGO ROTSZTAIN (Chief Governance/Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,284 shares for an estimated $1,129,118 .

. MARK LOWRY MAURER sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $508,011

ABIGAIL H PERKINS (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,350 shares for an estimated $417,306 .

. PHILIP ANDREW SMITH sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $341,522

JOHN MOORE FOWLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,400 shares for an estimated $229,248.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SNEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 153 institutional investors add shares of $SNEX stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LONDON, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid growing uncertainty over Trump’s tariff policies and concerns surroundinggold marketvolatility, physical gold flows, and pricing disparities, Philip Smith, Chief Executive, StoneX Group, recently appeared on Sky News Arabia’s morning business segment sharing his insights on the subject.





Smith also pointed to a major pricing disconnect between New York futures contracts and the London OTC physical market. He believes that the major disconnect—ranging from $25 to $30 an ounce, compared to the December high of $60—has been affecting the market’s overall efficiency. This divergence is fueled by a lack of clarity from the new administration over tariffs.





Smith also noted a significant surge in physical gold moving into the United States over the past two months. “What we’ve seen in the past 7, 8 weeks in the market was probably one of the largest physical movements of gold from all over the world into the US. We estimate over 2,000 tons,” he stated.





When asked about his forecast on gold, Smith remained cautious about making firm predictions. He explained that the existing price discrepancies between New York and London are unlikely to narrow until there is greater clarity on the tariff policies from the Trump administration.





Smith believes that the ongoing ambiguity surrounding tariffs is exerting a “disproportionate and distorting effect on gold prices.” He stressed that once certainty is established, gold markets can revert to normal fundamentals, allowing for greater price stability and more predictable trading conditions.





This perspective aligns with recent analysis from Fawad Razaqzada, UK Market Analyst for StoneX, who noted that Trump’s “aggressive fiscal policies and protectionist stance may fuel inflationary pressures, which could prompt further delays in the Federal Reserve’s rate cut. Any delay in monetary easing would, in turn, support bond yields, creating headwinds for gold.”





From a StoneX standpoint, Smith remains optimistic. “We’re all seeing a very good position to be able to facilitate others who are struggling to bring gold into the United States,” he stated.



StoneX’s Precious Metals division



provides a comprehensive suite of gold services, including physical trading, financial derivatives, vaulting, and storage. Smith believes that StoneX is well-positioned to support large banks and financial institutions that lack direct access to physical gold, helping them navigate uncertainties related to tariffs and market disruptions.







About StoneX Group Inc.







StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to theglobal marketecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high touch service and deep expertise. The Company strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, product and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments and improve their business performance. A Fortune 100 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ:SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its more than 4,500 employees serve more than 54,000 commercial, institutional, and payments clients, and more than 400,000 retail accounts, from more than 80 offices spread across six continents. Further information on the Company is available at



www.stonex.com



.





SNEX-G



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.