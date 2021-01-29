Stonex Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SNEX

In trading on Friday, shares of Stonex Group Inc (Symbol: SNEX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.61, changing hands as low as $53.56 per share. Stonex Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNEX's low point in its 52 week range is $28.01 per share, with $65.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.01.

