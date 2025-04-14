StoneX To Buy R.J. O'Brien & Associates For Approx. $900 Mln

(RTTNews) - StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX), Monday announced an agreement to acquire R.J. O'Brien & Associates, the oldest US futures brokerage firm, for a total purchase price of $900 million.

The total consideration comprises of $625 million in cash and approximately 3.5 million shares of StoneX common stock. Additionally, StoneX will assume up to $143 million of RJO's debt.

Through the acquisition, StoneX expects to combine RJO's extensive client network and proven clearing capabilities with the company's deep liquidity, innovative OTC hedging solutions and leading risk management infrastructure.

Additionally, the deal is expected to expand StoneX's client float by nearly $6 billion, add nearly 300 introducing brokers to its network, and increase cleared listed derivatives volume by about 190 million contracts annually.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter or second half of 2025.

In the pre-market hours, StoneX's stock is trading at $75.76, up 0.28 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.