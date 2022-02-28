Markets
SRI

Stoneridge Reports Q4 Results

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) Monday reported fourth-quarter sales of $203.7 million and a loss per share of $0.23.

Adjusted sales for the fourth quarter were $184.7 million and adjusted loss per share was $0.24.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected a loss of $0.24 per share and revenues of $180.03 million for the quarter.

Looking forward to full year 2022, the company expects report between adjusted loss of $0.15 and adjusted earnings of $0.10 per share, on adjusted sales of $860 million to $900 million.

Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.05 per share on revenues of $777.44 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SRI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular