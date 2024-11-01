Stoneridge price target lowered to $16 from $25-$30 at Barrington

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino lowered the firm’s price target on Stoneridge (SRI) to $16 from $25-$30 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results missed estimates due to lower than expected volumes in both Control Devices and Electronics, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Stoneridge’s 2024 guidance was reduced as its market challenges continue.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SRI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.