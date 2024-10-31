Stoneridge price target lowered to $16 from $20-$25 at Barrington

Barrington lowered the firm’s price target on Stoneridge (SRI) to $16 from $20-$25 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 came in weaker than expected and 2024 guidance was reduced as market challenges continue, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SRI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.