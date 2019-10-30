Markets
Stoneridge Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.37 per share

(RTTNews) - Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) revealed earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit totaled $6.66 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $13.29 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Stoneridge Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.2 million or $0.37 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.6% to $203.39 million from $208.85 million last year.

Stoneridge Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Revenue (Q3): $203.39 Mln vs. $208.85 Mln last year.

