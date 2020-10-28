Stoneridge Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.18 per share

(RTTNews) - Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) revealed a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit totaled $6.71 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $6.66 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Stoneridge Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.9 million or $0.18 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.6% to $175.76 million from $203.39 million last year.

Stoneridge Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $4.9 Mln. vs. . last year. -Revenue (Q3): $175.76 Mln vs. $203.39 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: ($0.05) to $0.05

