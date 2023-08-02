Stoneridge Inc. Q2 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) released Loss for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at -$2.99 million, or -$0.11 per share. This compares with -$7.34 million, or -$0.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.8% to $266.81 million from $220.94 million last year.

Stoneridge Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$2.99 Mln. vs. -$7.34 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.11 vs. -$0.27 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $266.81 Mln vs. $220.94 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $960.0 - $990.0 Mln

