Stoneridge Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings of -$0.55 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Stoneridge Inc. (SRI):

-Earnings: -$21.73 million in Q2 vs. $39.76 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.81 in Q2 vs. $1.41 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Stoneridge Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$14.9 million or -$0.55 per share for the period. -Revenue: $99.55 million in Q2 vs. $222.24 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.