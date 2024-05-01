Stoneridge Inc. Q1 Loss decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) announced Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$6.13 million, or -$0.22 per share. This compares with -$7.39 million, or -$0.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to $239.16 million from $241.33 million last year.

Stoneridge Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$6.13 Mln. vs. -$7.39 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.22 vs. -$0.27 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $239.16 Mln vs. $241.33 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.30 - $0.40 Full year revenue guidance: $990.0 - $1,010 Mln

