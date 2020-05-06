Markets
Stoneridge Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.20 per share

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's profit totaled $3.49 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $9.66 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Stoneridge Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.5 million or $0.20 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.2% to $182.97 million from $218.30 million last year.

Stoneridge Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Revenue (Q1): $182.97 Mln vs. $218.30 Mln last year.

