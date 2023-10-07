Stoneridge (FRA:2GX) Price Target Increased by 11.14% to 28.02

The average one-year price target for Stoneridge (FRA:2GX) has been revised to 28.02 / share. This is an increase of 11.14% from the prior estimate of 25.22 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.77 to a high of 30.91 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.14% from the latest reported closing price of 18.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 339 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stoneridge. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2GX is 0.16%, an increase of 0.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.85% to 34,755K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 2,911K shares representing 10.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,050K shares, representing an increase of 29.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2GX by 207.89% over the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 1,814K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,751K shares, representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2GX by 1.06% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 1,646K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,597K shares, representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2GX by 1.64% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 1,585K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,687K shares, representing a decrease of 6.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2GX by 12.25% over the last quarter.

AASMX - Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund holds 1,412K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,289K shares, representing an increase of 8.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2GX by 1.10% over the last quarter.

