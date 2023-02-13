Stonepine Capital Management Increases Position in Xeris Biopharma Holdings (XERS)

Fintel reports that Stonepine Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.20MM shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS). This represents 8.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 14, 2022 they reported 6.49MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 72.47% and an increase in total ownership of 3.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 317.55% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Xeris Biopharma Holdings is $4.76. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 317.55% from its latest reported closing price of $1.14.

The projected annual revenue for Xeris Biopharma Holdings is $155MM, an increase of 57.67%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 203 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xeris Biopharma Holdings. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 4.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XERS is 0.16%, an increase of 25.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.02% to 60,538K shares. The put/call ratio of XERS is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Caxton holds 6,039K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,107K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,886K shares, representing an increase of 5.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XERS by 11.59% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 3,247K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,951K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,801K shares, representing an increase of 5.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XERS by 15.61% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 2,504K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,824K shares, representing a decrease of 132.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XERS by 56.69% over the last quarter.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company delivering innovative solutions to simplify the experience of administering important therapies that people rely on every day around the world.

