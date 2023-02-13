Stonepine Capital Management Increases Position in Rezolute (RZLT)

Fintel reports that Stonepine Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.02MM shares of Rezolute Inc (RZLT). This represents 8.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.81MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 273.76% and an increase in total ownership of 3.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 347.63% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rezolute is $12.44. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 347.63% from its latest reported closing price of $2.78.

The projected annual revenue for Rezolute is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$1.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rezolute. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RZLT is 0.30%, an increase of 1.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.32% to 24,598K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Federated Hermes holds 6,610K shares representing 17.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 3,311K shares representing 8.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 3,215K shares representing 8.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Manhattan holds 1,816K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 1,538K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rezolute Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rezolute is advancing targeted therapies for rare, metabolic, and life-threatening diseases. Its lead clinical asset, RZ358, is in Phase 2b development as a potential treatment for CHI, a rare pediatric endocrine disorder. Its pipeline also includes RZ402, an IND-ready orally available plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is staged to transition into clinical development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.