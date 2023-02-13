Stonepine Capital Management Cuts Stake in CTI BioPharma (CTIC)

Fintel reports that Stonepine Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.66MM shares of CTI BioPharma Corp (CTIC). This represents 4.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 9.75MM shares and 9.99% of the company, a decrease in shares of 41.94% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.49% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 120.02% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for CTI BioPharma is $11.64. The forecasts range from a low of $8.79 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 120.02% from its latest reported closing price of $5.29.

The projected annual revenue for CTI BioPharma is $161MM, an increase of 388.82%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 283 funds or institutions reporting positions in CTI BioPharma. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 7.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTIC is 0.18%, a decrease of 1.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.58% to 103,660K shares. The put/call ratio of CTIC is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 11,979K shares representing 9.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,241K shares, representing an increase of 31.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTIC by 41.87% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 8,813K shares representing 6.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,930K shares, representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTIC by 17.70% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,754K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,168K shares, representing an increase of 33.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTIC by 39.45% over the last quarter.

Lion Point Capital holds 4,390K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,490K shares, representing a decrease of 25.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTIC by 56.25% over the last quarter.

Bleichroeder holds 3,944K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,949K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTIC by 1.61% over the last quarter.

CTI BioPharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. The company concentrates its efforts on treatments that target blood-related cancers where there is an unmet medical need. In particular, we are focused on evaluating pacritinib, our sole product candidate currently in active late-stage development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis. In addition, the company has recently started developing pacritinib for use in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company's headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

