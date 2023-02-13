Stonepine Capital Management Cuts Stake in ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

Fintel reports that Stonepine Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.94MM shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA). This represents 3.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 9.91MM shares and 5.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 29.98% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.02% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for ADMA Biologics is $5.23. The forecasts range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 46.02% from its latest reported closing price of $3.58.

The projected annual revenue for ADMA Biologics is $198MM, an increase of 51.51%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 272 funds or institutions reporting positions in ADMA Biologics. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 15.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADMA is 0.16%, an increase of 8.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.88% to 145,402K shares. The put/call ratio of ADMA is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 10,933K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,521K shares, representing a decrease of 5.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADMA by 7.92% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 8,704K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,162K shares, representing an increase of 17.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADMA by 5.44% over the last quarter.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 8,121K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,360K shares, representing a decrease of 27.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADMA by 8.76% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 6,332K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company.

D. E. Shaw & holds 5,844K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,832K shares, representing an increase of 17.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADMA by 8.80% over the last quarter.

Adma Biologics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ADMA Biologics is an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immunodeficient patients at risk for infection and others at risk for certain infectious diseases. ADMA currently manufactures and markets three United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and the prevention of certain infectious diseases: BIVIGAM® (immune globulin intravenous, human) for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV™ (immune globulin intravenous, human - slra 10% liquid) for the treatment of PI; and NABI-HB® (hepatitis B immune globulin, human) to provide enhanced immunity against the hepatitis B virus. ADMA manufactures its immune globulin products at its FDA-licensed plasma fractionation and purification facility located in Boca Raton, Florida. Through its ADMA BioCenters subsidiary, ADMA also operates as an FDA-approved source plasma collector in the U.S., which provides a portion of its blood plasma for the manufacture of its products. ADMA's mission is to manufacture, market and develop specialty plasma-derived, human immune globulins targeted to niche patient populations for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases and management of immune compromised patient populations who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency, or who may be immune compromised for other medical reasons. ADMA has received U.S. Patents: 9,107,906, 9,714,283, 9,815,886, 9,969,793 and 10,259,865 related to certain aspects of its products and product candidates.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.