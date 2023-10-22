Stonepeak to acquire shipping-container lessor Textainer for over $2 billion

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Container lessor Textainer TGH.N said on Sunday that U.S. infrastructure investor Stonepeak will purchase it for about $2.1 billion.

Textainer investors will receive $50 a share in cash, representing a premium of 46.41% to Friday's close. The deal has an enterprise value of $7.4 billion, including debt.

Textainer said it plans to go private after the closing of the deal and that it will no longer be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Bermuda-based Textainer is a lessor of intermodal containers with about 200 customers, according to its website. It has 14 offices and around 400 depots worldwide.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh and Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

