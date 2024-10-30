News & Insights

Stonehorse Energy’s Strong Q3 Production and Future Plans

October 30, 2024 — 10:11 pm EDT

Stonehorse Energy Ltd (AU:SHE) has released an update.

Stonehorse Energy Ltd reported strong production performance from its Canadian wells, achieving 34,503 BOE against a forecast of 26,576 BOE, despite weaker natural gas prices impacting revenue. The company’s US portfolio also met production forecasts, contributing to a total quarterly production of 70,000 BOE and a positive operating cash flow of $290,000. Stonehorse is actively negotiating participation in a new multi-well project, aiming to finalize agreements by the end of 2024.

