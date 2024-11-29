Stonehorse Energy Announces AGM Results

Stonehorse Energy Ltd (AU:SHE) has released an update.

Stonehorse Energy Ltd announced the results of its Annual General Meeting, where several key resolutions were passed, including the re-election of Robert Gardner and the election of Michael McFadyen. However, the remuneration report was not approved, and some resolutions were withdrawn ahead of the meeting. These developments could influence investor sentiment and stock performance.

