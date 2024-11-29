Stonehorse Energy Announces AGM Results

Stonehorse Energy Ltd (AU:SHE) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Stonehorse Energy Ltd announced the results of its Annual General Meeting, where several key resolutions were passed, including the re-election of Robert Gardner and the election of Michael McFadyen. However, the remuneration report was not approved, and some resolutions were withdrawn ahead of the meeting. These developments could influence investor sentiment and stock performance.
For further insights into AU:SHE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.