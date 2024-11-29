News & Insights

Stocks

Stonehorse Energy Announces AGM Results

November 29, 2024 — 03:58 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Stonehorse Energy Ltd (AU:SHE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Stonehorse Energy Ltd announced the results of its Annual General Meeting, where several key resolutions were passed, including the re-election of Robert Gardner and the election of Michael McFadyen. However, the remuneration report was not approved, and some resolutions were withdrawn ahead of the meeting. These developments could influence investor sentiment and stock performance.

For further insights into AU:SHE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.