Stonehorse Energy Announces 2024 Annual Meeting for Shareholders

Stonehorse Energy Ltd (AU:SHE) has released an update.

Stonehorse Energy Ltd is inviting shareholders to participate in their Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, in Perth. Shareholders are encouraged to vote, either in person or by proxy, as decisions made at the meeting will impact their investments. Proxy voting is available, and shareholders can appoint up to two proxies to exercise their voting rights.

For further insights into AU:SHE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.