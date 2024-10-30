News & Insights

Stonehorse Energy Announces 2024 Annual Meeting for Shareholders

October 30, 2024 — 06:17 am EDT

Stonehorse Energy Ltd (AU:SHE) has released an update.

Stonehorse Energy Ltd is inviting shareholders to participate in their Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, in Perth. Shareholders are encouraged to vote, either in person or by proxy, as decisions made at the meeting will impact their investments. Proxy voting is available, and shareholders can appoint up to two proxies to exercise their voting rights.

