StoneCo.: Dropping Price Creating Attractive Entry Point

I am bullish on StoneCo. Ltd. (STNE), as its strong growth potential and attractive relative valuation multiples make it look like now could be an opportunistic time to add shares.

StoneCo. Ltd. is a company based in the Cayman Islands, providing financial solutions to customers in Brazil.

StoneCo.'s Strengths

Founded in 2000, StoneCo. Ltd. deals with financial cloud-based technology. It offers its customers services for payment and management, flexible financial products and e-commerce conductibility across mobile, online and in-store channels. The company is consistently evolving, and works to provide support to entrepreneurs with their business functioning.

The company aims to provide the best workflow tools for Brazilian merchants and help them make more sales across different channels.

Recent Results

In the third quarter 2021, StoneCo. reported total revenue of R$1.4 billion, with 72% of this revenue attributed to payments and financial services and 21% to software solutions. This showed an increase since the previous year’s R$934 million during the same period.

Meanwhile, the company’s total net income stood at R$132 million – 9% of total revenue. This is a decline since the previous year, when net income stood at 30.8% of revenues at R$288 million.

Earnings per share stood at R$0.46, in comparison to $0.99 from the previous year.

Total active client base in the third quarter of 2021 stood at 1.3 million, with approximately 200,000 software-subscribed clients. This shows a significant increase since the IPO in 2018, when the client base and software-subscribed clients stood at 234,700 and 9,000, respectively.

Due to the sheer number of micro, small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil (around 30 million), StoneCo. sees major potential for growth and aims to expand the client base further. Due to the higher cost of funding for the quarter, payback periods for new clients have increased.

Having acquired Linx, StoneCo. aims to take advantage of the wide client base and grow by providing them with financial products as software solutions.

StoneCo. has also increased the level of investments made through incremental investments in new businesses, including new solutions and hub expansions, among others.

Valuation Metrics

STNE stock looks intriguing here, as the Enterprise Value to EBITDA ratio is only 9.69x, compared to its average of 28.02x since the company went public in late 2018. The Price to Normalized Earnings ratio is also attractive, looking at 26.01x compared to its historical average of 51.46x.

Moreover, the company is expected to grow EBITDA rapidly, from $1.59 billion in 2020 to over $3.4 billion in 2022, and normalized earnings per share are also expected to increase, from $3.32 in 2020 to $3.77 in 2022.

Wall Street’s Take

From Wall Street analysts, StoneCo. earns a Hold analyst consensus, based on two Buy ratings, two Hold rating, and two Sell ratings in the past 3 months. Additionally, the average STNE price target of $33.60 puts the upside potential at 107.54%.

Summary and Conclusions

STNE is a software company that is generating significant profits while seeing its stock price plummet. As a result, the consensus price target implies that the stock price could double over the next year. Furthermore, its valuation multiples look cheap compared to its growth potential. As a result, we think this could be a intriguing time for investors to add shares.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Samuel Smith did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

