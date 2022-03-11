StoneCo (STNE) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

StoneCo Ltd. STNE is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Mar 17, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 750%.



Headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands, StoneCo provides financial technology and software solutions that help merchants conduct business across multiple channels.



The company is expected to have recorded year-over-year higher revenues on the back of growth in its customer base.



StoneCo’s goals include being the best financial operating system for Brazilian merchants, offering the best workflow tool for Brazilian merchants and helping them sell more through multiple channels.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $201 million, which indicates growth of 8.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at 1 cent, suggesting a decline of 94.7%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for StoneCo. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: StoneCo’s Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00% as both are pegged at 1 cent.

Zacks Rank: StoneCo currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies that you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Designer Brands Inc. DBI is slated to release quarterly results on Mar 17. Designer Brands has an Earnings ESP of +12.28% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Hut 8 Mining Corp. HUT is scheduled to release quarterly results on Mar 17. Hut 8 Mining has an Earnings ESP of +29.03% and a Zacks Rank #3.



FedEx Corporation FDX has an Earnings ESP of +2.26% and a Zacks Rank #3. FedEx is set to report quarterly results on Mar 17.



