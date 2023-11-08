StoneCo (STNE) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offering?

StoneCo STNE is slated to release third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 10.



For third-quarter 2023, Stone expects revenues of around R$3.075 billion, indicating a year-over-year growth of 22.6%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $405.25 million, suggesting a decline of 15.38% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged at 23 cents per share in the past 30 days. The company reported earnings of 10 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Stone’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters but missed the mark once. STNE has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.35% on average.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Consider

StoneCo’s addition of features and capabilities to its platform to help clients better manage business has been aiding its client base expansion and improving loyalty. This trend is most likely to have continued in the third quarter as well.



The company’s strengthening footprint among small-and-medium sized (SMB) businesses is expected to have a widened user base in the to-be-reported quarter.



Stone’s efforts in evolving its banking solution for SMBs have been noteworthy. The inclusion of new solutions like debit cards and the ongoing credit card pilot program for Stone clients are likely to have increased client deposits and active banking client base in the to-be-reported quarter.



Stone’s software client base is expected to have been boosted by increased cross-selling opportunities. It continues to expand its presence within medium and small clients by scaling its distribution channels, thereby improving the top line in the quarter to be reported.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



StoneCo has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

