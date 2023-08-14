StoneCo (STNE) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

StoneCo STNE is slated to release second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 16.

For second-quarter 2023, Stone expects revenues around R$2.875 billion, indicating a year over year growth of 24.8%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $402.15 million, suggesting a decline of 14.38% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged at 17 cents per share in the past 30 days. The company reported earnings of 5 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Stone’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters but missed the mark once. STNE has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.77% on average.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Consider

StoneCo’s addition of features and capabilities to its platform to help clients better manage business has been aiding its client base expansion and improving loyalty. This trend most likely continued in the second quarter as well.

The company’s strengthening footprint among small-and-medium sized (SMB) businesses is expected to have widened user base in the to-be-reported quarter.

Reflective of this, first-quarter 2023 total payments active clients jumped 46.3% year over year to 2.8 million. Net client addition also surged 46.2% to 234K, driven by solid SMB client addition.

Stone’s efforts in evolving its banking solution for SMBs have been noteworthy. The Inclusion of new solutions like debit cards is likely to have increased client deposits and active banking client base in the to-be-reported quarter.

Notably, Stone reported a 145.7% increase in its active banking clients base to 1.25 million at the end of first quarter, courtesy of marketing campaign and expanding product portfolio.

Stone’s software client base is expected to have been boosted by increased cross-selling opportunities. It continues to expand its presence within medium and small clients by scaling its distribution channels, thereby improving top-line in the quarter to be reported.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.

StoneCo has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:

Bilibili BILI has an Earnings ESP of +2.44% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

BILI’s shares have declined 32.4% year-to-date. Bilibili is set to post second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 17.

NVIDIA NVDA has an Earnings ESP of +5.56% and a Zacks Rank of 1 at present.

NVIDIA’s shares have gained 179.5% year to date. NVDA is set to report second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 23.

Workday WDAY has an Earnings ESP of +2.01% and a Zacks Rank #1.

Workday’s shares have gained 35.3% year to date. WDAY is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 24.

