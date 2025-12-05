StoneCo (STNE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of StoneCo Ltd (Symbol: STNE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.65, changing hands as low as $14.46 per share. StoneCo Ltd shares are currently trading off about 6.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STNE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STNE's low point in its 52 week range is $7.7223 per share, with $19.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.68.

