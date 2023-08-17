StoneCo (STNE) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise

StoneCo’s STNE second-quarter 2023 non-GAAP earnings of 19 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.76%. In domestic currency, earnings were R$0.94 per share, up from R$0.18 reported in the year-ago quarter.

Moreover, revenues of $597 million surpassed the consensus mark by 48.46%. In domestic currency, revenues increased 28.2% year over year to R$2.95 billion.

Quarter Details

Net revenues from transaction activities and other services jumped 38.4% year over year to R$840.1 million. The upside was driven by robust Total Payment Volume (“TPV”) growth.

Net revenues from subscription services and equipment rental rose 4.5% year over year to R$457.3 million.

Financial income was R$1.46 billion, up 32.4% from the year-ago quarter. Other financial income increased 26.2% year over year to R$194.8 million.

StoneCo reached an active payments client base of 3 million, up 42% year over year. The company added 196,600 customers in the quarter. It also added 203,900 small and medium businesses in the same time period.

TPV was R$97.4 billion, up 7.4% year over year. The upside can be attributed to strong growth of 19.3% in the MSMB segment and partially offset by a 32.5% plunge in Key Accounts’ TPV.

Administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues decreased 90 bps year over year to 9.1%.

Net financial expenses, as a percentage of revenues, declined 520 bps on a year-over-year basis to 35.9%.

Moreover, selling expenses as a percentage of revenues contracted 60 bps on a year-over-year basis to 13.9%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, 2023, StoneCo’s cash & cash equivalents were R$2.2 billion compared with R$1.86 billion as of Mar 31, 2023.

Operating cash outflow was R$832.5 million compared with R$714.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Guidance

For third-quarter 2023, StoneCo expects to report total revenue above R$3.08 million, indicating a year over year growth of 22.6%.

MSMB TPV is expected to be between R$87 billion and R$88 billion.

Moreover, adjusted EBT is expected to be above R$470 million, indicating a 182.6% year-over-year growth.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Pick

StoneCo has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector that are scheduled to report their earnings soon are NVIDIA NVDA, Workday WDAY and Hewlett Packard HPE. NVIDIA and Workday sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Hewlett Packard carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NVIDIA shares have gained 197.5% year to date. NVDA is set to report second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 23.

Workday’s shares have gained 37.7% year to date. WDAY is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 24.

Hewlett Packard shares have surged 6.7% year to date. HPE is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 29.

