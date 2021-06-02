StoneCo (STNE) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

StoneCo’s STNE first-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP earnings of 9 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 43.8%. In domestic currency, earnings were R$0.60 per share, growing 5.3% year over year.



Moreover, revenues and income of $159 million surpassed the consensus mark by 2.3%. In domestic currency, revenues increased 21.1% year over to R$867.7 million.

Quarter Details

Net revenues from transaction activities and other services jumped 40% year over year to R$318.3 million. The year-over-year growth was driven by strong Total Payment Volume (TPV) growth.



Net revenues from subscription services and equipment rentals surged 50.3% year over year to R$139.9 million.



Financial income was R$368.8 million, up 2.6% from the year-ago quarter. Other financial income increased 9.8% year over year to R$40.6 million.



Markedly, StoneCo reached an active client base of 722,300, up 34.5% year over year, in the reported quarter. The company added 60,200 customers in the quarter, driven by growth in every Brazilian state despite the second wave of COVID-19. StoneCo added 62,400 small and medium businesses in the same time period.



TPV was R$51 billion, up 35.5% year over year.



Administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues increased 320 bps year over year to 13.6%.



Moreover, selling expenses as a percentage of revenues decreased 320 bps on a year-over-year basis to 18.8%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Mar 31, 2021, StoneCo’s cash & cash equivalents were R$10.54 billion compared with R$10.58 billion as of Dec 31, 2021.



Operating cash outflow was R$89.2 million compared with R$362.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



Free cash outflow was R$465.7 million against free cash flow of R$250.3 million reported in the previous quarter.

Guidance

For fiscal 2022, StoneCo expects to report between 1.4 million and 1.5 million active clients in payments.



Take Rate (ex-Coronavoucher) is expected to be between 1.85% and 2.00% for the full year.



Moreover, total revenues and income are expected to see significant acceleration from 2020 growth level.

