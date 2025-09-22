Is StoneCo (STNE) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

StoneCo Ltd. is one of 604 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. StoneCo Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for STNE's full-year earnings has moved 9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that STNE has returned about 143.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 22.4% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, StoneCo Ltd. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX). The stock is up 63.3% year-to-date.

For Flux Power Holdings, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 33.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, StoneCo Ltd. belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 172 individual stocks and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 26.5% so far this year, meaning that STNE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Flux Power Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry. This 37-stock industry is currently ranked #92. The industry has moved +24.6% year to date.

StoneCo Ltd. and Flux Power Holdings, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

