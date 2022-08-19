StoneCo Slides 28%

(RTTNews) - StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) shares are losing more than 28 percent on Friday morning trade after the company reported a sharp decline in quarterly earnings compared to the prior year. The technology company reported second-quarter earnings of $0.05 per share, compared to $0.32 per share last year.

Currently, shares are at $8.38, down 28.13 percent from the previous close of $11.66 on a volume of 13,321,623.

