StoneCo Shows Strong Q3 Growth in 2024

StoneCo reported a robust third quarter for 2024, with a 34.9% year-over-year increase in adjusted net income and a 42.6% rise in adjusted basic EPS, reaching R$1.97. The company’s strategic focus on financial services and software cross-selling led to significant growth in client monetization and expansion of key financial metrics. Despite a challenging economic environment, StoneCo’s commitment to efficiency and strategic execution has positioned it well for sustained success.

