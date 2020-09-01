StoneCo raises bid for Brazil's Linx SA

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Payments processor StoneCo Ltd STNE.O on Tuesday raised its bid for Brazilian software company Linx SA LINX3.SA to 35.10 reais ($6.52) per share, outbidding Totvs SA TOTS3.SA.

($1 = 5.3830 reais)

