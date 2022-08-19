StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) adds R$109m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from a year ago are still down 77%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 26% in the last month. But that isn't much consolation for the painful drop we've seen in the last year. To wit, the stock has dropped 77% over the last year. It's not uncommon to see a bounce after a drop like that. The bigger issue is whether the company can sustain the momentum in the long term.

On a more encouraging note the company has added R$109m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

StoneCo isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year StoneCo saw its revenue grow by 111%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 77% over twelve months. Something weird is definitely impacting the stock price; we'd venture the company has destroyed value somehow. What is clear is that the market is not judging the company on its revenue growth right now. Of course, markets do over-react so share price drop may be too harsh.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGS:STNE Earnings and Revenue Growth August 19th 2022

StoneCo is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

A Different Perspective

StoneCo shareholders are down 77% for the year, falling short of the market return. The market shed around 7.1%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. The three-year loss of 18% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with StoneCo , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

