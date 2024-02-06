StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) closed at $17.92 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.7% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.23% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 11.06%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.3%.

The upcoming earnings release of StoneCo Ltd. will be of great interest to investors. On that day, StoneCo Ltd. is projected to report earnings of $0.29 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 107.14%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $468.47 million, indicating an 8.9% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for StoneCo Ltd. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.42% higher within the past month. StoneCo Ltd. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, StoneCo Ltd. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.68. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.98.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 92, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.