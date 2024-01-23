StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest market close, StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) reached $17.08, with a -1.44% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.29% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.43%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 3.78% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08%.

The upcoming earnings release of StoneCo Ltd. will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.29, signifying a 107.14% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $468.47 million, reflecting an 8.9% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for StoneCo Ltd. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.42% increase. StoneCo Ltd. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, StoneCo Ltd. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.44. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 34.92, so one might conclude that StoneCo Ltd. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, positioning it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

