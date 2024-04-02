StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) ending at $16.24, denoting a -0.49% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.72%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.95%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 0.61% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of StoneCo Ltd. in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.21 per share and a revenue of $2.33 billion, indicating changes of +24.74% and -3.59%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for StoneCo Ltd. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.83% upward. Right now, StoneCo Ltd. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, StoneCo Ltd. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.49. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 29.23 of its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, placing it within the top 14% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

