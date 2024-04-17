StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) standing at $15.25, reflecting a -0.26% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.15%.

The company's stock has dropped by 6.02% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.09%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of StoneCo Ltd. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 13, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.30, indicating a 114.29% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.30 per share and a revenue of $2.3 billion, signifying shifts of +34.02% and -4.75%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for StoneCo Ltd. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.52% higher within the past month. StoneCo Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, StoneCo Ltd. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.81. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.22.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, positioning it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.