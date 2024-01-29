StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) closed at $18.32 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.22% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.76% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 0.39% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.5% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of StoneCo Ltd. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.29, reflecting a 107.14% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $468.47 million, showing an 8.9% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for StoneCo Ltd. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.42% higher. StoneCo Ltd. presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, StoneCo Ltd. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.08. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 35.19, which means StoneCo Ltd. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

