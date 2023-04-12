StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Recently Broke Out Above the 200-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. STNE surpassed resistance at the 200-day moving average, suggesting a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average is a useful tool for traders and analysts, establishing market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The marker moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, and serves as a support or resistance level.

Shares of STNE have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 12%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that STNE could be poised for a continued surge.

Looking at STNE's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 3 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting STNE on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.