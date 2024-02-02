StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, STNE crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

STNE could be on the verge of another rally after moving 7.6% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider STNE's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 2 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors should think about putting STNE on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

