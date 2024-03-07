StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) standing at $16.60, reflecting a +1.28% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.03% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.51%.

The company's stock has dropped by 8.79% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.21%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of StoneCo Ltd. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on March 18, 2024. On that day, StoneCo Ltd. is projected to report earnings of $0.29 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 107.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $468.47 million, down 8.9% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for StoneCo Ltd. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, StoneCo Ltd. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, StoneCo Ltd. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.66. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 29.54.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, finds itself in the top 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.