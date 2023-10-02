StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) closed at $10.68, marking a +0.09% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 14.91% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.45% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from StoneCo Ltd. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect StoneCo Ltd. to post earnings of $0.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 110%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $415.17 million, down 13.3% from the year-ago period.

STNE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.76 per share and revenue of $1.95 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +130.3% and +4.66%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for StoneCo Ltd.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. StoneCo Ltd. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, StoneCo Ltd. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.04. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 36.37, which means StoneCo Ltd. is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that STNE has a PEG ratio of 0.25 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.51 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE)

