StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) closed at $11.01 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.29% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.86%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.79%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 32.06% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.05% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from StoneCo Ltd. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.01, down 94.74% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $200.72 million, up 8.12% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for StoneCo Ltd.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. StoneCo Ltd. is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, StoneCo Ltd. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 32.29. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 51.08, which means StoneCo Ltd. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

